Flying Eagles Target Maximum Points in Group B Opener with Tunisia

Flying Eagles Coach, Aliyu Zubairu, has said his team will gun for the maximum three points when they battle Tunisia in their opening Group B match of the 2025 U20 AFCON in Egypt on Thursday evening.

The seven-time African champions will on Thursday launch their campaign for an eighth Africa U20 title when they file out against the Junior Carthage Eagles of Tunisia at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, in the opening match of Group B.

Kick-off time is 4pm.

“We will go for the maximum points against the Tunisians and then take it one step at a time as we forge ahead,” said coach Aliyu Zubairu

“That result (2-1 win over hosts Egypt in a warm-up game) has provided a good impetus for us as we prepare to face the Tunisians – another North African opposition.

Kparobo Arierhi, who scored three goals at the WAFU B U20 Championship and netted the first goal against Egypt on Tuesday, Germany-based Precious Benjamin and home-boys Clinton Jephta and Divine Oliseh are the key foremen that Zubairu will be hoping to deliver against each and every opposition.

Tunisia did not originally qualify for these finals, but sneaked through after original hosts Cote d’Ivoire pulled the rug on the Confederation of African Football with only weeks to the opening match.

All four semi-finalists at the tournament will qualify to fly Africa’s flag at this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Chile, 27th September – 19th October.