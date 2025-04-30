Court Convicts Blogger for Cyberbullying MFM Founder, Olukoya

Wale Igbintade

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted blogger Adewale Ajimisogbe for cyberbullying and defaming the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr. Daniel Olukoya.

Ajimisogbe changed his plea to guilty after entering a plea bargain agreement with the police.

He was initially arraigned on March 20, 2024, alongside former MFM member Ayotunde Richards, on a 12-count charge bordering on conspiracy, cyberbullying, and libel.

Both defendants were jointly charged on three counts of conspiracy to commit felony, cyberstalking, and defamation, while Ajimisogbe faced an additional nine counts of libel.

Police prosecutor Nosa Uhumwangho told the court that the offences occurred between December 2023 and February 2024.

He said Ajimisogbe, through his platform “Postreporters,” published a defamatory article titled: “He is a criminal and behind all illegal acts – Ex-MFM Church singer sues founder Daniel Olukoya and others, seeks N15.5 billion in damages for illegal detention and breach of human rights.”

The prosecution argued that the publication violated Sections 27 and 24(1)(b)(2)(a)(i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

Initially pleading not guilty, Ajimisogbe later opted for a plea bargain after considering the weight of evidence against him.

As part of the agreement, he accepted responsibility, agreed to issue a public apology, publish a formal retraction, and forfeit N50,000 to the federal government.

Defence counsel Ife Ajayi urged the court to accept the plea terms, noting that his client was a first-time offender, had shown remorse, and considered Dr. Olukoya a father figure.

The prosecution, as well as counsels for the second defendant and the complainant, did not oppose the plea deal.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa granted the plea bargain, ordering Ajimisogbe to forfeit N50,000 to the state. The judge adjourned the trial of the second defendant to June 3, 2025.