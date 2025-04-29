Nnamdi Kanu: Court Permits FG’s Witnesses to Testify in Camera 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court in Abuja has granted permission to witnesses of the Federal Government to testify against Biafra nation agitator, Nnamdi Kanu, in camera.

Justice Omotosho granted the permission on Tuesday while delivering ruling in an ex-parte application filed by the Federal Government’s lead counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN).

Kanu is standing trial on charges bordering on alleged terrorism and treasonable felony.

He was freshly arraigned before Justice Omotosho last month, after the former trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, recused herself from the trial.

The Federal Government predicated the exparte application for the protection of the identities of the witnesses on security reasons.

The senior lawyer informed the court that the charges against Kanu borders on terrorism, hence, the need to protect the witnesses.

He in addition asked that the name of the witnesses be shielded from the public for the general reasons of security.

Due to no objection from Kanu’s lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), Justice Omotosho granted the request.

Kanu’s lawyer however requested for similar cooperation from the Federal Government when the bail application for Kanu would be argued.

At the time of this report, the first witness of the Federal Government code named PWAAA, has commenced testifying as government formally opened its case against Kanu.

