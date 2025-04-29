  • Tuesday, 29th April, 2025

Nnamdi Kanu: Court Permits FG’s Witnesses to Testify in Camera 

Breaking | 2 hours ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja 

Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court in Abuja has granted permission to witnesses of the Federal Government to testify against Biafra nation agitator, Nnamdi Kanu, in camera.

Justice Omotosho granted the permission on Tuesday while delivering ruling in an ex-parte application filed by the Federal Government’s lead counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN). 

Kanu is standing trial on charges bordering on alleged terrorism and treasonable felony.

He was freshly arraigned before Justice Omotosho last month, after the former trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, recused herself from the trial.

The Federal Government predicated the exparte application for the protection of the identities of the witnesses on security reasons. 

The senior lawyer informed the court that the charges against Kanu borders on terrorism, hence, the need to protect the witnesses. 

He in addition asked that the name of the witnesses be shielded from the public for the general reasons of security. 

Due to no objection from Kanu’s lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), Justice Omotosho granted the request. 

Kanu’s lawyer however requested for similar cooperation from the Federal Government when the bail application for Kanu would be argued. 

At the time of this report, the first witness of the Federal Government code named PWAAA, has commenced testifying as government formally opened its case against Kanu.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.