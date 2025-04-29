Naira Abuse Allegation: Court Remands Hip-Hop Artist “Terry Apala” in Prison

Justice Akintayo Aluko, of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Thursday ordered the remand of hip-hop artist, Terry Alexander Ejeh, aka Terry Apala, in the Ikoyi, Lagos Correctional Centre of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), till May 5, 2025 when the his bail application would be heard and determined

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Apala before the court on a one-count charge of abuse of the Naira, by marching on it whilst dancing during a social event at Madison Place, Oniru, Lagos Island. EFCC counsel Suleimon I. Suleiman told the court about the pendency of a charge pressed against the artist, and urged the court to order that the charge be read so that the Defendant could take his plea. The Defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, consequent upon which Mr Suleiman asked for a trial date and the remand of the Defendant in the custody of the Facility of the NCos.

However, Counsel to Apala, Felix Nwakbudu, informed Justice Aluko of a pending bail application filed on behalf of his client. Mr Nwakbudu told the court that the prosecution had been served with a copy of the bail summons that morning, and pleaded with the court to allow him to move the application. But, the Prosecutor opposed the hearing of the bail application, on the ground that he had just been served in court a few hours before the court sitting, and would need time to study the application and make the appropriate response.

Justice Aluko, in his ruling on the Counsel’s submissions, ordered the remand of the Defendant at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, pending the hearing and determination of his bail application.

The trial Judge, while ordering accelerated hearing of the trial, adjourned the matter till May 5, 2025, for trial.

The charge against the Defendant reads: “that you, Terry Alexander Ejeh, on the 5th day of January, 2025 at Madison Place, Oniru, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, whilst dancing during a social event tampered with Naira currency issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by marching on it, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007”.