HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MIKE ADENUGA

DAN AIBANGBE pays tribute to Adenuga, billionaire businessman and founder of Globacom at 72

Mike Adenuga, fondly called the Bull,” is a no-nonsense legendary entrepreneur and prominent African figure. Known for his unwavering dedication to hard work and excellence, he embodies a remarkable combination of discipline, visionary leadership, and entrepreneurship.

Adenuga’s standout personal traits include meticulousness, determination, audacity, focus, competence, and dexterity. These qualities, undoubtedly, drive his impressive achievements in various industries, including telecommunications, oil, and banking.

It is pertinent to point out here that the recent features in some renowned publications such as the Forbes have barely managed to scratch the surface of the empire built by this man, who has successfully established a diverse business portfolio encompassing telecommunications, oil (through Conoil Producing), banking, and real estate. His versatility and strategic insight are hallmarks of his success.

Adenuga’s leadership style is characterised by a hands-on approach, a keen eye for talent and a readiness to take calculated risks. Unlike many business magnates, he avoids the limelight, allowing his accomplishments to speak for themselves.

His ability to inspire loyalty among employees and stakeholders reflects a unique blend of authority and empathy, making him a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs. Those who know him describe him as a man who listens attentively, values loyalty, and treats everyone with respect, regardless of status.

Often referred to as the “Spirit of Africa,” Adenuga leads a life of solitude, choosing to remain reclusive. Unlike many of his contemporaries, he refrains from engaging in political manoeuvrings for business gains or favours.

Adenuga firmly believes that nothing is impossible, a conviction that led him to single-handedly bring the Glo 1 international submarine cable from London to Nigeria, traversing 14 African countries.

He is known for generously rewarding hard work and excellence while having zero tolerance for laziness. This is true despite the rumours suggesting he hires and fires employees at will. At Glo’s 20th anniversary in 2023, for instance, over 750 out of more than 4,000 staff members had been with the company for 20 years.

Adenuga’s influence extends beyond business. He has consistently advocated for policies that encourage indigenous participation in Nigeria’s economy, challenging the dominance of multinational corporations. His commitment to creating jobs and empowering local talent has earned him respect as a patriot whose vision aligns with Nigeria’s aspirations for self-reliance.

His impact reaches far beyond Nigeria, earning him international recognition and fostering connections that enhance the country’s global profile. In 2018, France awarded him the prestigious Commander of the Legion of Honour, acknowledging his contributions to cultural and economic ties between Nigeria and France.

The Allianz Francais Centre in Lagos, established with his support, stands as a testament to his dedication to fostering cross-cultural dialogue. This state-of-the-art facility is one of the largest of its kind in Africa, promoting the French language and culture while serving as a hub for artistic expression.

Adenuga’s commitment to the arts spans music, film, and literature. Globacom’s sponsorship of cultural festivals, such as the Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode, underscores his dedication to preserving Nigeria’s heritage. The company supports the entertainment industry through endorsements of its stars and celebrities as well as concerts, thereby constituting the single most beneficial platform for the youths to express their creativity beyond Nigeria.

His light continues to shine, illuminating paths for others to follow in Nigeria, Africa, and the world at large. His investments in cultural institutions, such as the Allianz Francais Centre, have created spaces where creativity flourishes, nurturing a new generation of Nigerian artists.

Family is central to Adenuga’s life. Married to Titi Adenuga, a woman of grace and strength, he is a devoted husband and father to his children, including Bella Adenuga-Disu, who is following in his footsteps as a business leader.

The Adenuga family is known for its tight-knit bonds, with Otunba prioritising quality time with his loved ones despite his demanding schedule. His ability to balance professional success with personal fulfilment reflects his grounded nature and deep-rooted values.

Adenuga’s philanthropy may be his most enduring legacy. Through the Mike Adenuga Foundation, he has quietly transformed countless lives, focusing on education, healthcare, youth and women empowerment. The foundation provides scholarships to indigent students, enabling them to pursue higher education and break the cycle of poverty. Its healthcare initiatives, including donations to hospitals and support for medical research, have all improved access to quality care for thousands.

Adenuga’s philanthropic efforts are characterised by discretion. He avoids publicising his charitable acts, preferring to let their impact speak for itself.

Notable charitable activities of the Adenuga foundation include donating about $3.2 million to assist flood victims in Bayelsa State. It also supports vulnerable communities through food distributions. Additionally, it contributed N1.5 billion to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Through strategic partnerships, the foundation creates sustainable social and economic development across multiple sectors in Nigeria and other African countries.

Mike Adenuga is prominent in Nigerian business and society. His exceptional leadership qualities, extensive international connections, contributions to art and culture, humility, family values, and philanthropic efforts have made him a beloved personality among Nigerians and the global community.

As we celebrate his birthday, we also honour his lasting legacies and the significant impact he continues to have on our nation and beyond.

Aibangbe is a Media and Public Relations Consultant