FG Set to Disburse Wage Award Arrears to Workers

Emejo in Abuja

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) Monday announced that the federal government was ready to disburse outstanding five-month- N35,000 wage award arrears to federal government workers.

The OAGF explained that the Federal Government had earlier paid five months wage award to federal government employees in instalments, adding that the outstanding arrears would be paid in instalments of N35,000 per month for five months.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Director, Press and Public Relations, OAGF, Mr. Bawa Mokwa, in Abuja.

The OAGF said the first instalment of the outstanding wage award arrears would be paid after the April 2025 salary.

Bawa said, “The wage award arrears would not be paid with the April 2025 salary; it will come immediately after the salary is paid.”

The office further reiterated the federal government’s resolve to fully implement all policies and agreements regarding staff remuneration and welfare to enhance productivity and efficiency.