DAWN Commission Endorses South West Games, Pledges Unflinching Support

In a significant boost for the future of sports development and youth empowerment in the Southwest region, the Director General of the DAWN Commission, Seye Oyeleye, has formally endorsed the SouthWest Games, describing it as a transformative platform perfectly aligned with the region’s aspirations for sustainable growth and regional integration.

Oyeleye made the declaration while receiving the Organising Committee of the South West Games 2025 at the Commission’s headquarters in Ibadan.

The delegation, led by the Chairman of the SouthWest Games, Dr. Lanre Alfred, paid a courtesy visit to the DAWN Commission to present the sterling outcomes of the maiden edition of the tournament and to seek the Commission’s institutional endorsement and support for future editions.

Commending the Organising Committee for the remarkable success of the inaugural SouthWest Games, Oyeleye applauded the vision and resilience behind the initiative.

He noted that the SouthWest Games had demonstrated an exceptional capacity to harness the energy of the region’s youth, foster unity among the Southwest states, and position the region as an unbeatable talent hub for Nigeria and the African continent at large.

In his remarks, the Director General pledged the full backing of the DAWN Commission, assuring the Organising Committee that the Commission would deploy every structural, administrative, and political resource at its disposal to elevate the South West Games into the signature sports fiesta of the Southwest region and a veritable pipeline for national and global sporting excellence.

Oyeleye affirmed that the DAWN Commission would work closely with the SouthWest Games to integrate the tournament into the Southwest’s Regional Integration Agenda (RIA), thereby ensuring that it becomes a permanent fixture for youth empowerment, economic stimulation, and social development in the region.

He promised to leverage the Commission’s extensive network within government circles, the corporate sector, and development organisations to mobilise resources, galvanize sponsorships, and amplify the Games’ visibility across and beyond Nigeria.

Furthermore, Oyeleye committed to providing strategic advisory support, policy integration, and programme management expertise to assist the South West Games Organising Committee in delivering editions of international standard. He also indicated the willingness of the Commission to assist in advocacy, stakeholder engagement, and the creation of sustainable institutional frameworks that would guarantee the longevity and impact of the Games for decades to come.

Speaking earlier, Dr. Alfred expressed profound gratitude to Oyeleye and the DAWN Commission for their warm reception and visionary support.

He reiterated the SouthWest Games’ resolve to consolidate the gains of the 2025 edition and to continue offering the region’s youths a purposeful platform for talent discovery, leadership development, and constructive engagement.

The meeting marked a watershed moment for the South West Games, laying a solid foundation for a strategic partnership that promises to chart a new course for sports development, youth empowerment, and socio-economic renaissance in the Southwest region.