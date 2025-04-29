Cabzero to Transform Corporate Mobility with Nigeria’s Leading All-electric Fleet Solution

As the world moves steadily towards a more sustainable future, corporate organizations are under growing pressure to rethink their operational footprint, particularly in the way their employees move. In Nigeria, the transport sector accounts for approximately 22% of total greenhouse gas emissions, with corporate fleets contributing a significant share to this figure. Against this backdrop, Cabzero, Nigeria’s leading all-electric fleet solution for corporate transportation, officially launches this April 2025 to offer organizations a smarter, greener and more cost-efficient way to manage staff mobility.



Cabzero is designed for forward-thinking businesses that want to align with global ESG standards while enhancing their employee experience. The service runs on two flexible models tailored to business needs. In the Exclusive Model, organizations lease a dedicated fleet of Cabzero’s electric vehicles (EVs) for official business operations at a fixed monthly fee, ensuring predictable budgeting and control. The Shared Model allows employees to book rides via the Cabzero mobile app as needed, with billing centralized to the company; ideal for firms with hybrid workforces or varying mobility needs.



Backed by a smart mobility platform, Cabzero provides visibility, control and convenience through a user-friendly mobile app and fleet management dashboard. Businesses can track usage in real-time, monitor emissions savings, and optimize transport costs. Research by McKinsey shows that EVs can reduce total cost of ownership by up to 25% compared to internal combustion engine vehicles—savings that Cabzero aims to bring to Nigerian businesses without compromising comfort or reliability. Additionally, studies reveal that 85% of employees believe working for an environmentally responsible company makes them prouder and more engaged – a value Cabzero enables companies to deliver on through action.



Beyond cost efficiency, Cabzero addresses critical urban issues like noise pollution, air quality, and carbon footprint—all while empowering companies to lead by example. In a market where Nigeria has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060 and Lagos is targeting a 50% reduction in transport emissions by 2030, the launch of Cabzero couldn’t be more timely.



Cabzero is now available to corporate organizations across Nigeria. Whether you’re looking to deploy a dedicated EV fleet or provide flexible, on-demand electric transport for your employees, Cabzero is ready to power your next move. The future of corporate transportation is electric—and it begins now.

