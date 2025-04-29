BAUCHI APC: HOW TO LOSE ELECTIONS AGAIN

A classical adage says that: “when you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.” This simply infers that on realising that there is a problem, the first thing to do is to stop doing anything that causes it and then begin efforts at making up for the damage caused by the mistakes made. For the Bauchi State APC, however, it is obviously not so. It has lost elections twice in the past, in 2019 and 2023, but from all indications, the party is further compounding its situation even as the 2027 general elections draw nearer.

Given the APC’s history of some of its members engaging in anti-party activities culminating in elections failures in Bauchi State, what is most important now is for its leadership to penalise erring members and then make a case for reconciliation. Ironically meanwhile, probably believing that a wall can stand the test of time even when built on a weak foundation, the party sees it otherwise. It most likely believes that even with grievances among members, it will be alright to forge ahead and even win future elections.

But this is no doubt a way to lose elections for the third time. And to make matters worse, there is the growing feeling that ahead of the 2027 elections, some of the governorship aspirants in the party want to bank on federal might to get an automatic ticket. So upon the already existing polarity within the APC in Bauchi State, some of its members are most likely working so hard to deepen undemocratic tendencies within the party.

Mukhtar Jarmajo, Kukadi/Gundari ward, Misau Local Government, Bauchi State