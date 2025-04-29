Arsenal Host PSG in Search of First Champions League Title 

Thirteen-time English Premier League winners, Arsenal, continue their quest to win a maiden UEFA Champions League title when they clash with PSG in the first leg of their semifinal at Emirates tonight.

The Gunners booked their place in the final four of the tournament by thoroughly outplaying defending champions Real Madrid to win their quarterfinal series 5-1 on aggregate.

PSG’s road to the Champions League semifinal stage has been equally impressive. Les Parisienscaused one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, defeating Liverpool on penalties in the round of 16 after the teams finished their two-leg series tied at 1-1.

PSG have also been utterly dominant in their domestic Ligue 1 competition this season, recording a stunning 30-game unbeaten streak that only ended on Friday in a 3-1 home defeat against Nice.

Arsenal Manager, Mikel Arteta, faces a couple of key selection headaches with the number one issue being who will replace key midfielder Thomas Partey, who will sit out this match against PSG with a one-game suspension. Mikel Merino is tipped to replace the Ghanaian international with Leandro Trossard slotting into the forward line in Merino’s place.

On the injury front, Jorginho, who would have been the most suitable replacement for Partey, is expected to miss Tuesday’s match as he recovers from a rib injury. Defenders Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori are doubtful as both recover from knee injuries.

Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all sidelined for the rest of the season.

In a rare occurrence for this late in the season, PSG manager Luis Enrique’s squad is injury-free for Tuesday’s match against Arsenal in London.

Arteta will have to beat one of the most influential figures in his football life to advance to the Champions League final.

Standing in his way is a close friend who played a major role in his Spanish compatriot’s impressive transition from the pitch to the dugout.

Enrique was a senior star at Barcelona when Arteta started his playing career at the Camp Nou, a period that had a major impact on his managerial philosophy with Arsenal.

“He was extremely supportive with the young players. He was one of the main characters by far. I have really good memories of him,” Arteta said.

“What I love about him is wherever he’s been, as a player or a manager, his fingerprints are all over the place.

TODAY

Arsenal v PSG

WEDNESDAY

Barcelona v Inter