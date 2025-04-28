To Strengthen Operational Capabilities of the Nigerian Navy, COE Visits FOC Eastern Naval Command

Chiemelie Ezeobi

In a strategic move aimed at strengthening the operational capabilities of the Nigerian Navy (NN), the Chief of Naval Engineering, Rear Admiral Baratuaipri Iyalla, paid a significant visit to the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Saheed Adeshina Akinwande, last Friday on April 25, 2025.

The high-level engagement was a crucial step towards fostering enhanced collaboration within the NN and exploring innovative ways to expand its financial and operational resources.

During the visit, the senior officers engaged in constructive discussions focused on various aspects of naval operations, particularly areas that are ripe for development and improvement.

Rear Admiral Akinwande, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, took the opportunity to highlight critical areas within the Eastern Naval Command that require further attention and development.

He stressed the need for continued strategic planning and resource optimisation to ensure that the command remains at the forefront of naval operations in the country.

Rear Admiral Iyalla, on his part, emphasised the importance of diversifying funding sources as a means to enhance the Navy’s overall capacity.

He advocated for exploring commercial initiatives and public-private partnerships as viable avenues to drive forward impactful projects.

His comments underscored the significance of financial independence and sustainability in executing strategic goals, which he believes will strengthen the Navy’s long-term effectiveness.

The gathering also saw the presence of other officers, including the Fleet Commander Eastern Fleet, Rear Admiral Kolawole Oguntuga and other senior officers with the shared commitment to advancing the Navy’s capabilities.

Accordingly, the visit is expected to pave the way for future collaboration and the continued development of the Nigerian Navy’s infrastructure and operational readiness.