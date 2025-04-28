  • Monday, 28th April, 2025

Senate Advocates Urgent Budgetary Reforms to Consolidate Nigeria’s Economy 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

–         Says Results-Based Budgeting (RBB) System’s Implementation   overdue  

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja 

The Senate, through the Chairman of its Committee on Finance, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has called for urgent budgetary reform that would adequately address the nation’s current social and economic challenges 

Musa is a delegate representing Nigeria at the ongoing Spring Meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, in Washington DC.

The Senate Panel Chairman, according to a statement from his Media Office, yesterday, stated this on the sidelines of the Investors’ Forum in the US.

He specifically urged the executive arm of government to initiate Nigeria’s long-overdue transition to a Results-Based Budgeting (RBB) system.

He emphasized that monetary reforms must be complemented by urgent and far-reaching fiscal reforms to sustain the momentum. 

He specifically called on the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, to work collaboratively with the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, to initiate the Nigeria’s long-overdue transition to a Results-Based Budgeting (RBB) system.

The Senate Finance Panel Chairman commended the leadership of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the unprecedented international credibility accorded to Nigeria’s economic reform agenda.

Musa hailed the presence of high-ranking global financial leaders and institutional investors as a powerful endorsement of the CBN’s reform trajectory.

He said: “The events in New York and Washington had reaffirmed global confidence in Nigeria’s commitment to economic transformation. 

“I commend the leadership of the Central Bank of Nigeria under Mr. Yemi Cardoso for the renewed credibility and trust it has brought to our financial system and will dedicate this goal to the courageous leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. 

“The reform agenda being pursued is not only bold but also visionary—anchored on market principles and transparency. 

“The presence of global financial stakeholders at these forums is a testament to the confidence the world now has in Nigeria’s economic direction.”

He emphasized the need to complement these financial sector reforms with deeper fiscal transformation beginning with a complete overhaul of Nigeria’s budgeting system.

He said: “It is time for Nigeria to transition from the outdated envelope budgeting system to a Results-Based Budgeting (RBB) model. 

“This performance-oriented approach, when combined with comprehensive tax reforms, will significantly enhance fiscal discipline, improve service delivery, and strengthen our economy. 

“We must align our public financial management practices with global standards to effectively deliver on national priorities.”

Musa reaffirmed the National Assembly’s readiness to support legislative actions that will drive these changes and ensure Nigeria’s economic policies remain credible, sustainable, and investor-friendly.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.