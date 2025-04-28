Police Arrest Murder Suspect in Abule Egba Homicide Case

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command yesterday said it recorded a breakthrough in the investigation of a homicide case reported at Oko-Oba Division.

The case stemmed from the murder of an hitherto unidentified man at a service apartment in the Abule Egba area, with the suspect now apprehended.

According to the police, “On 29th March 2025, the Command received a report concerning the death of a man in a service apartment. Preliminary investigations revealed that on 27th March 2025, at approximately 5:20 p.m., an unidentified female, accompanied by the deceased, rented the apartment.

“However, the woman left the premises a few hours later, taking with her the deceased’s car and other personal items. She informed the housekeeper that she would return shortly, but never did.”

The case took a darker turn during a routine check on 28th March 2025, when the lifeless body of the male victim was discovered inside the apartment.

At the scene, the police investigators recovered an empty syringe, two empty cans of malt drink, and two bottles of water.

While the body was removed and taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) mortuary for autopsy, investigators intensified their search for the suspect.

Thr investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) yielded results when the suspect was apprehended at 9:30 p.m. on 26th April 2025 in Oko-Oba, Lagos.

The suspect, identified as Adeola Adewale, confessed to poisoning the deceased by lacing a malt drink with a harmful substance, leading to his death.

The police said further investigation revealed the deceased’s identity as Mr. Adebayo, a 65-year-old man. Adewale is currently in custody as investigations continue to uncover more details surrounding the incident.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, reassured the public of the Command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

He also issued a stern warning to individuals involved in criminal activities, stating that they will be identified, arrested, and brought to justice.