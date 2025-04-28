Alleged N27bn Fraud: Court Adjourns Trial of Ex-Taraba Governor

An Abuja High Court on Monday adjourned until June 2 for continuation of trial of a former governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, charged with 15 counts of criminal breach of trust, conspiracy and conversion of public funds to the tune of N27 billion.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on behalf of the Federal Government, arraigned Ishaku, alongside a former Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Bello Yero.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed sitting on the matter, the defendants were in the court as well as their counsel.

James Shaba, who announced appearance for the prosecution, however, told the court that his principal, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), was at the Court of Appeal for another matter.

He prayed that the matter should be stood down for an hour to enable his principal get the court.

However, the counsel for Ishaku, Eko Eko (SAN), objected to it.

Eko informed the court that the former governor’s health was still fragile and it is not right to subject him to long waiting.

”My client is bereaved and needs to travel today.

”Instead of a stand down, the prosecution should ask for a clear date for an adjournment,” he said.

Adeola Adedipe (SAN) aligned with Eko, saying that a clear day for adjournment is better than a stood down.

After listening to their submissions, Justice Slyvanius Oriji adjourned until June 2, June 11 and July 2 for continuation. (NAN)