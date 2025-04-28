  • Monday, 28th April, 2025

81 Division Troops Arrest Human Parts, Drug  Traffickers in Ogun State 

Life & Style | 48 minutes ago

Chiemelie Ezeobi 

Troops of the 81 Division Nigerian Army (NA), operating under the 35 Artillery Brigade, have successfully apprehended an individual suspected of trafficking human parts in Kulanla Odomoola, Ogun State. 

The arrest was made following actionable intelligence gathered by the military.

In a dramatic turn of events, the troops rescued the suspect from an angry mob that had attempted to lynch him. 

The suspect, along with the human parts exhibits, was later handed over to the Nigeria Police at Noforija for further investigation and potential prosecution.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, the Division’s troops, while on routine patrol in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, arrested three individuals suspected of being involved in drug trafficking. 

The suspects were found in possession of two packs of a substance believed to be Indian hemp, which had been concealed under 60kg of cargo in a white J5 vehicle.

The suspects and their illegal cargo have been transferred to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Ilaro Area Command for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, the acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for the 81 Division Nigerian Army, reaffirmed the Division’s commitment to securing the lives and property of law-abiding citizens within its Area of Operation.

“The Division will continue to deploy every legitimate means to protect law-abiding citizens from criminal elements,” he stated.

