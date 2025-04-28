2025 Hajj: Ogun Begins Airlift of Pilgrims May 12

The Ogun State government has said the airlift of the state’s intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia will commence on May 12.

The Executive Secretary, Ogun Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Ajibola Taiwo, made this known in Abeokuta on Monday during the final inoculation, sensitisation and distribution of Hajj materials to the pilgrims.

Ajibola disclosed that the board was 95 per cent ready for the 2025 Hajj operations.

He reiterated that the vaccination was conducted in accordance with the guidelines set by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Saudi Arabian Government.

“The board is sensitising the pilgrims on the rites of Hajj, expectations before leaving home, and conduct while in Mecca and Medina.

“We are also distributing bags, uniforms, identification cards, hijabs and other items to the pilgrims and sensitising them on what to pack and what is expected of them during the pilgrimage, “he said.

The executive secretary warned the pilgrims on prohibited items, including kolanuts, knives, blades, scissors and shaving sticks, which were not allowed in Saudi Arabia.

He advised the pilgrims to adhere to the guidelines and regulations set by the Saudi Arabia government to ensure a smooth and successful pilgrimage.

He applauded Governor Dapo Abiodun for his support to the board, while highlighting the significance of the final orientation programme for the intending pilgrims.

Earlier, the consultant to the governor on Islamic Affairs, Sheik lskeel Lawal, charged the intending pilgrims on how to behave while performing Hajj rites and also be a good ambassador of the state.

One of the intending pilgrims, Mr Ajibade Mojeed, appreciated the state government for the comprehensive sensitisation and medical screening.(NAN)