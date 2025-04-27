Otti Creates Enabling Environment to Enhance Participation of Diasporas in Abia Dev’t 

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Abia State Government has reiterated its commitment to fostering strategic partnerships with the Abia diaspora communities to enhance their participation in the development of their home state.

The Abia assurance was given in Umuahia by the Executive Secretary, Abia State Diaspora Commission (ADCOM), Rev. Annie Onu, at an interactive meeting with members of Nzuko Ndi Abia N’ Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom.

The meeting with the Abia diasporas from Scotland came on the heels of the growing wave of interest being expressed by Abians living abroad to get involved in the development of their home state.

Onu, in her address during the meeting, stated that the Alex Otti administration has already resolved to open its doors wide for inclusive participation of Abians in the ingoing efforts to recover the lost years of Abia’s development trajectory.

She said that government was engaged in exploring and identifying key areas of collaborations with Abians (wherever they reside) that will yield mutual benefits for the state and its diaspora community.

The ADCOM Executive Secretary pointed out that Governor Otti has prioritized infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, technology, and security as central pillars of his administration’s development agenda.

She, therefore, invited Abia diasporas to key into the areas of their interest and align with Otti’s vision of a new Abia, adding that a conducive environment has been put in place with the improved security landscape in the state.

Onu called for sustained unity, love and commitment of Abians living abroad to the growth and development of their home state, saying that they should continuously project and promote Abia globally.

The interactive meeting, which featured a robust question and answer session, gave the executives and members of Nzuko Ndi Abia N’ Aberdeen the opportunity to get first hand information on the vision and mission of the Otti administration.

The Chairman of Nzuko Ndi Abia N’ Aberdeen, Mazi Ugochukwu Iheukwumere, had earlier in his remarks commended Governor Otti for his remarkable development strides in Abia since the inception of his administration.

He also expressed delight at Otti’s choice of his team members, citing the appointment of “a vibrant and capable leader” in the person of Dr. Onu to head ADCOM.

Iheukwumere pledged the full support of Abia people in Scotland to the efforts of Governor Otti to move Abia forward, adding that the meeting signified the growing synergy between the state government and its diaspora community.

The Secretary of Nzuko Ndi Abia N’ Aberdeen, Mazi Chinedu Ezek, said that it was gratifying to know that Otti has restored Abia’s image on the global map as a secure and investment-friendly state.

While equally lauding the appointment of Onu, Ezek assured the government of its unwavering support of the Scotland-based association to have a new vision of Abia.

He noted that by strengthening ties between the government and the diaspora community, the Otti administration is laying a solid foundation for collaborative development and shared progress of a new Abia.