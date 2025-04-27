NALDA Floats Poultry Initiative to Boost Economic Empowerment for Nigerians

James Emejo in Abuja

The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive, National Agricultural Lands Development Authority (NALDA), Mr. Cornelius Adebayo, has unveiled a revolving poultry initiative aimed at empowering Nigerians.

Speaking at the Renewed Hope Women and Youth Empowerment Programme in Osun State, Adebayo said the “social enterprise, when nurtured properly, will generate continuous returns” for beneficiaries.

According to him, the transformative initiative, championed by President Bola Tinubu, represented a strategic vision to sustainably develop the country’s middle economic class.

He said the heart of the programme lies in its innovative revolving poultry production model, explaining that each beneficiary will receive two poultry cages, 20 3-week-old birds, and four bags of quality feed.

He said, “After nurturing these birds for an additional three to four weeks, dedicated off-takers will purchase the mature poultry.

“The profits generated will be shared equitably among all stakeholders— NALDA, the beneficiaries, and the community—creating a sustainable cycle of reinvestment, expansion, and opportunity for more participants eager to join.”

The NALDA boss, therefore, urged everyone to honour the terms and conditions of participation, promising that the programme will steadily expand throughout the state and beyond.

He said NALDA’s journey began briefly in 1992 before being discontinued.

The authority was then revitalised in June 2020 under the Buhari administration.

Adebayo said, “Even during its early years, NALDA established impressive infrastructure projects and cash crop plantations across various states, with communities generously donating agricultural land that NALDA continues to hold in trust.

“At its core, NALDA’s mandate encompasses comprehensive agricultural land development— from initial bush clearing and land preparation to management, storage solutions, and strategic marketing.

“We accomplish this through collaborative partnerships with private and public service providers, processing facilities, community organisations, local and state governments, and international partners.”

He further stressed that NALDA serves as the central authority coordinating stakeholders to deliver tangible agricultural outputs—whether grass and forage, crops, raw materials, fishery products, poultry, or livestock.

He said, “Our network of NALDA farm estates, partnership farms, infrastructure, and machinery spans the nation, driving us toward competitive food security and revitalising our agricultural export potential.

“While we operate in a political context, President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda transcends politics.”

He added that Tinubu had committed to addressing the country’s pressing challenges, and “his daily actions demonstrate that commitment is bearing fruit”.