As Tuggar, Bauchi Dep Gov Clash over 2027

As the permutations of the 2027 governorship race in Bauchi State deepen, Ejiofor Alike reports that the recent clash between the state Deputy Governor, Auwal Jatau, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, was an indication of what would be expected from the political giants eyeing the seat of Governor Bala Mohammed

The battle for Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State’s seat took a dramatic turn recently following an altercation between the state Deputy Governor, Auwal Jatau, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.

Tuggar and the deputy governor are from Bauchi North Senatorial District, which has never produced a governor since the return to democracy in 1999.

Though Tuggar has not declared any ambition to run for the governorship seat in 2027, there are strong speculations that he is eyeing Governor Mohammed’s seat.

It is believed within the political circles in the state that the foreign affairs minister will slug it out with the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Ali Pate, for the gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Pate had declared that he was ready to serve the people of the state but was preoccupied with delivering on the mandate given him by President Bola Tinubu.

Whoever emerges as APC candidate will contest with Governor Mohammed’s preferred successor who will fly the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Watchers of political developments in the state believe that the state deputy governor is Governor Mohammed’s potential successor.

Tuggar and Governor Mohammed’s administration have been in a running battle over the minister’s criticisms of the governor for his stance on President Tinubu’s tax reform policy.

However, this accusation was linked to the 2027 governorship race.

Tuggar had in January alleged that the governor was using President Tinubu’s tax reforms to launch his 2027 presidential ambition.

The minister, who described Mohammed’s administration as a failure, condemned the state government’s land use policies, dismissing them as “land grabbing” initiatives.

Reacting, the Chief of Staff to the governor, Dr. Aminu Gamawa, had in a statement alleged that Tuggar’s attacks on Mohammed were clearly motivated by his ambition to contest the governorship seat in 2027.

Gamawa, in the statement, claimed that Tuggar failed in his duties as minister due to the distraction by his governorship ambition.

He added that the minister’s alleged “absentee politics” and poor performance in foreign affairs had diminished Nigeria’s diplomatic strength, especially in Africa.

“Under Tuggar’s mismanagement, ECOWAS, a once-united and robust sub-regional body, is now in disarray. His poor advice to President Tinubu on the crises in the Sahel has led to the withdrawal of key member states like Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger,” the statement read.

The statement further accused the minister of aligning Nigeria with “French neocolonial interests” at the expense of the country’s traditional Afrocentric foreign policy.

With these developments, it was not surprising that Tuggar and the state deputy governor had an open clash penultimate Friday inside a Coaster bus transporting dignitaries from the Bauchi airport to the Emir’s Palace for the turbaning of former Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar as Makama Babba 1 of Bauchi Emirate, which also coincided with his daughter’s wedding.

Tension was said to have flared after Tuggar allegedly made derogatory remarks about Governor Mohammed’s administration, which provoked an angry reaction from the deputy governor.

It took the intervention of Vice President Shettima who was also in the bus for the two political giants to sheathe their swords.

However, the feud deepened after the governor’s son, Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed, reposted Facebook updates hailing the deputy governor for “defending my father’s honour.”

The post made in Hausa also added that “today, the Deputy Governor reaffirmed his loyalty to Baba Kaura (Governor Bala).”

Though reports claimed that the deputy governor slapped the minister, Jatau’s media aide, Muslim Lawal, maintained that his principal is “a responsible person” who would never engage in such conduct, especially in the presence of the vice president.

In his reaction, an aide to the minister, Mr. Alkay Abdulkadir, also clarified that his boss was not slapped by the deputy governor.

While explaining that the report was intended to embarrass the minister, he said that the crisis began with a heated exchange between the state governor, and the minister.

“The minister is an athlete and is more physically fit. If it came to a fight, he couldn’t be slapped without a corresponding action. So, it’s untrue and impossible,” Abdulkadir explained.

Tuggar’s son, Adam also denied reports suggesting that Jatau slapped his father.

He also accused Shamsuddeen Bala Mohammed, son of the governor, of spreading the falsehood.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook handle penultimate Saturday, Adam noted that he had never engaged in political discussions on any cyberspace.

“The recent shameful act by the spoiled brat son of the Bauchi State Governor and his media dogs has compelled me to throw some tantrums.

“Honestly, I have never seen an educated illiterate like him,” Adam wrote.

He continued: “Regarding the matter currently trending, I can beat my chest and say confidently that even if the fabricated story were true, I assure you, if it had been your father (governor) who slapped Ambassador Tuggar, he would have gone home with a bleeding mouth and nose, let alone an incapacitated Deputy Governor like Jatau.

While noting “that politics is a no man’s land,” Adam reminded the governor’s son that Tuggar’s father was a grassroots politician, who served as Senator during Nigeria’s Second Republic.

“Where was your grandfather then? Who was he? What contributions did he make to the development of Bauchi State, let alone Nigeria at large?”

“Tuggar like other potential gubernatorial aspirants, has not even officially shown interest in the state’s highest office. So why the unnecessary noise and attention-seeking?” Adam queried.

The minister and the deputy governor are not the only political gladiators from the state who have clashed over 2027.

Former Governor Abubakar and ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara had also clashed. Governor Mohammed and Senator Shehu Buba Umar had also engaged in a war of words after Umar had accused the governor in August last year of mismanaging federal allocations and relief materials meant for the state.

While Jatau, seen as Governor Mohammed’s potential successor, confronted Tuggar in a show of loyalty to his boss, the minister’s persistent attacks on the state government are viewed as strategic moves to secure the APC governorship ticket through President Tinubu’s influence.

However, the health minister, Pate’s early expression of interest may collide with Tuggar’s undeclared ambition.

This will potentially make the contest for the APC ticket very hot, given the huge influence of the two political gladiators in President Tinubu’s cabinet and the ruling APC.

With these unfolding developments, the clashes among these political gladiators were ominous signs of what should be expected in the race for the Bauchi State Government House in 2027.