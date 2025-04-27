2027: Deputy Speaker Mobilises Support for Tinubu in South-east, Says President’s Mandate Deserves Renewal

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has called on the South-east zone to appreciate the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reposition the zone with special interventions.

He made the call over the weekend when he opened an office complex in Umuahia, Abia State capital, for Renewed Hope Partners.



Kalu stated that Tinubu has given the South-east a sense of belonging, citing the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

Kalu noted that President Tinubu has expressed his commitment to the completion of the Eastern railway corridor, which his predecessors had overlooked.



He said that 2027 would be an ample opportunity for the South-east to show their appreciation to Tinubu with massive votes to attract more democracy dividends.

According to him, Tinubu has done more than past Nigerian leaders to bring developmental projects to the South-east, adding that his economic policies have also positively impacted the zone.



“President Tinubu has recommitted to finishing the Port Harcourt–Maiduguri (railway) corridor. Once operational, it will link Aba and Onitsha hubs to northern markets, unlocking ₦50 billion in annual trade throughput,” he said.

Kalu pointed to Tinubu’s reinvigoration of Nigeria’s economy, noting that the “aggregate national revenues (have) more than doubled, surpassing ₦9.1 trillion in H1 2024 over H1 2023, through automation, anti-leakage measures, and creative funding, all without burdening citizens.”



He heaped praises on Tinubu for reducing Nigeria’s debt service burden, given that “the share of revenue devoted to debt servicing fell from 97 per cent to 68 per cent in just 13 months, while $7 billion in legitimate FX obligations were cleared, preserving funds for development.”

Kalu, who described himself as a good ambassador and staunch supporter of President Tinubu even before becoming the deputy speaker, further praised him for doing a good job in foreign direct investment uptick.



He said that the president “has so far attracted proposed investments worth $50.8 billion into the country”, adding that the nation stands to reap bountiful economic dividends when the proposed investments materialise.

Quoting the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Kalu stated that “the Nigeria’s GDP grew by 3.4 per cent in 2024, an increase from the 2.7 per cent recorded in 2023”, adding that “the final quarter of 2024 saw a growth rate of 3.84 per cent, the highest in three years”.

The deputy speaker painted a rosy picture for Nigeria’s agriculture sector, which is witnessing a rebound with the Tinubu touch.



He said: “Fertilizers and mechanised equipment from the US, Belarus, and Brazil are currently being dispatched. Tariffs on rice, wheat, maize, sorghum, and medical supplies have been temporarily suspended.

The deputy speaker stated that the voters in the South-east should be ready to judge candidates by their performances, noting that Tinubu is instrumental to good performances of governors because he ensures prompt release of state allocations.



He reminded state governors that “when the time of campaign comes, we will judge you with what you have received”.

The Deputy Speaker stated that by giving Tinubu their total support come 2027, the South-east zone would brighten its prospect of getting a solution to their yet to be attended developmental needs.