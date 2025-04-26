Toyota Nigeria Holds 2nd Exclusive Motor Show in Lekki Lagos

Bennett Oghifo

Existing, new and prospective customers of Toyota will have a rare opportunity to feel the various models of the vehicles at an exclusive motor show being planned by Toyota (Nigeria) Limited.

The exclusive Toyota Motor Show is will provide an enabling environment for customers and prospects alike, to interact closely with the vehicles, among other benefits lined up at the Show, according to a statement by the company.

The highly anticipated Toyota Motor Show will hold in Lagos, between May 27th and June 1st, 2025. The five-day exclusive programme, (excluding Friday 30th May), will take place between 11am and late evening, inside The Podium, located at 124 Tunde Kuboye Road, Lekki, Lagos, according to the statement.

Managing Director of TNL, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo, spoke on the idea behind the solo auto show, saying, “The Toyota Motor Show is a purpose-planned Show with the main objective of creating a befitting and conducive environment for our teeming customers to be able to interact with our vehicles and relevant staff. We are happy to offer them discounts and special packages on our products, after-sales packages and deals sealed at the Show, in appreciation of their visit. I am pleased to add that there is an opportunity for visitors to test drive our vehicles, which we will make available at the Show grounds, and as a gesture of inclusivity, all Toyota vehicles purchased from us or not, could be brought to us for a free diagnostic to determine its state of reliability”. The Toyota head also assured all visitors of an exciting and fulfilling time at the Show.

Prospective buyers will enjoy discounts offered at the Show ground and deals sealed there. The discount cuts across vehicle purchase, after-sales services and packages, parts, body and paint work and products while visitors stand a chance of seeing the process of buffing and polishing a vehicle with the ‘Before and After’ effects.

This international standard Show also offers free vehicle diagnostics to all Toyota vehicles without exception and visitors can test drive Toyota Vehicles on the Show ground. It is a bumper Show that promises to be fun for all.

A wide range of wonders on wheels from the commercial and passenger segments will be on display and also dedicated booths for parts, after-sales service, body and paints, and our sales team would be on ground to interact with visitors, the statement said.

“The show ground will be closed on Friday 30th May, 2025 only, and would resume on Saturday 31st May, through 1st June 2025,” TNL stated.

Last year, the vehicle display was held inside the well air-conditioned pavilion, with ample space for display of each of vehicles. It attracted many quality customers from the private and public sectors.