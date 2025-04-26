Sokoto Records High Turnout as Meningitis Vaccination Gain Momentum 

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The ongoing Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) vaccination campaign in Sokoto State has recorded a high turnout, with parents, teachers, and community leaders expressing their gratitude and support for the initiative.

According to reports, over 100 pupils were vaccinated at Shehu Shagari Memorial Primary School, while Government Day Secondary School Shagari recorded 107 vaccinations. A total of 240 children were vaccinated at another site.

The vaccination campaign, backed by UNICEF, aims to protect children from the devastating effects of CSM. Health workers have been working tirelessly to ensure the success of the campaign.

Huzaifa Umar Shagari, Deputy Headmaster of Shehu Shagari Memorial Primary School, praised the initiative, saying, “This is a great thing happening in our community. Our pupils came out happily, and parents supported them. It shows that people are aware of the danger and trust the process.”

The high turnout has been attributed to the collaborative efforts of UNICEF, local authorities, and community leaders.

The vaccination campaign is expected to continue in the coming days, with health workers targeting more communities in Shagari and Tambuwal local government areas.