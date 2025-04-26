Nigerian Breweries Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Skills Acquisition Centre in Kaduna





John Shiklam in Kaduna





The Nigerian Breweries has inaugurated a state-of-the-art skills acquisition centre in Kakuri, Kaduna, as part of efforts to empower youths in its host communities.



Speaking during inauguration of the centre named: ‘Maltina Skills Acquisition Centre’, the Deputy Governor, of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, described the initiative as “the birth of new opportunities, dreams, and pathways to economic independence for countless young people across the state.”



Balarebe said, the impact of the centre will extend far beyond its walls as young people gain skills and economic independence.



She noted that the centre will enable the youth to contribute to the growth of the local economy, strengthen their communities, and inspire others to follow similar paths of self-development.



The deputy governor commended the management of the company for the remarkable Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.



She added that the centre is a demonstration of the company’s commitment to sustainable development and dedication to its host communities.



Balarabe said, “What Nigerian Breweries has accomplished here resonates deeply with the vision and priorities of Senator Uba Sani’s administration.



“The Kaduna State Government acknowledges the significant importance of acquiring modern skills, especially in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and other relevant industry skills in today’s world, in addition to formal education. “By equipping our youth with these practical, market-ready skills, this centre will play a crucial role in transforming job seekers into job creators, fostering self-reliance, and significantly reducing unemployment in our state.”



She assured of the state government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for private organisations to operate, grow, and contribute to the development of Kaduna state.



Also speaking at the occasion, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries, Hans Essaadi, described the project as a milestone achievement in the company’s journey towards sustainable development and economic empowerment.



Essaadi said, the project is a testament to the company’s commitment to enriching lives and building a future of opportunities, particularly for the youth and women in Kakuri community.



According to him, the centre was built as a response to the demand of rapidly evolving world which considers skill development as key driver for economic transformation.



“Unemployment and underemployment remain significant challenges, particularly among our youth and women.



“The skills acquisition centre addresses these critical challenges by empowering individuals with practical and marketable solutions. Enhancing self-reliance, fostering entrepreneurship and contributing to the broader economic growth of the region,” he said.



Essaadi explained further that, the centre is designed to offer training in various vocational skills, including tailoring, shoemaking, catering, hairdressing, ICT and other trades that are essential for financial independence.



He urged beneficiaries to seize the golden opportunity by leveraging the training as the beginning of a transformative journey towards economic independence,and personal growth.



Also in his remarks , the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamali who was represented by the District Head of Makera, Alhaji Shehu Tijani, commended the company for the immense support extended to the community over the last six decades through empowerment of its women, youth and other laudable initiatives including the construction of the skills acquisition centre.



While thanking the company for fostering a cordial relationship with the community, Bamali noted that many youths and indigenes of the community have at one time or the other benefited from the goodwill of the company through internship opportunities and sponsorship of Quranic recitation among others.



The emir appealed to the management of the company to continue to support the operations of the centre by providing the necessary maintenance that would keep the facilities in good shape.