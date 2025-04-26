Chris Akoh Wins Best Actor in New York

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Chris Akoh has won the Best Actor award at The Hipster Wall Screening Soirée in New York for his role in ‘Breakfast Over Dinner’, the debut film from M.O Studios and producer Mimi Ojieh. The event was organised by the African Diaspora community and students and alumni of the New York Film Academy.

In his acceptance remarks, Akoh thanked The Hipster Wall, the New York Film Academy, and the African Diaspora. “I feel honored. It’s a blessing to be inspired and a greater blessing to inspire others. I mean, this is only the beginning- we’re just getting started and I’m beyond geared to do even more. Big love to The Hipster Wall, New York Film Academy and the African Diaspora for this recognition. Long Live African Cinema.”

‘Breakfast Over Dinner’, directed by Ademola Adebisi and written by Jemimah Amonahini, examines female infidelity from the perspective of Eric, Akoh’s character.

“The first time I read the script, I found it interesting – in the sense that it’s barely ever portrayed when ‘men’ are the victims of infidelity.

“It’s a story of love, betrayal and the monster it creates when trust has been breached. I had to put myself in Eric (the character)’s shoes and interpret that to screen with a bit of desperation and toxicity to make this character come to life – and as you know, performing isn’t just about action but also reaction to what is heard or seen” he said.

Akoh credited the chemistry with his co‑star, Ejiro Onojaife, a nominee of the AMVCA 2024. “I’d be wrong not to give a very special shout out to the talent that is Ejiro Onojaife, my on-screen partner, our synergy was definitely a match made in heaven.

” Akoh also recently received a nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Filmjoint Awards 2025.