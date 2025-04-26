Atiku: Defections, Realignments Part of Democracy, I Bear No Grudges against Anyone

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The former Vice President and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubukar, has opened up on defections of politicians to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that ”freedom of association and expression are not optional in a democracy.”



He called on Nigerians to know that the coming election was between Nigerians and the quest for survival as a people.

In a statement he signed yesterday, Atiku wrote, ”I have been overwhelmed with inquiries from concerned Nigerians, all eager to understand my position on the latest political shifts, particularly the defection of some PDP members to the ruling party.



”Let me be unequivocal: freedom of association and expression are not optional in a democracy — they are fundamental rights. Alongside these stand the pillars of a just and functional democratic society: the people, the rule of law, credible elections, and accountability. Undermine any of these, and democracy itself begins to crumble.”

According to the former vice president, ”As someone who holds fast to these values, I bear no grudges against anyone for exercising their right to political alignment. Defections, alliances, and realignments are part and parcel of democratic politics. We’ve seen them before, and we’ll see them again.”



He added, ”Some have resorted to insults because I visited former President Muhammadu Buhari. Let’s not rewrite history: Buhari is not only a former leader, but a significant statesman in the Nigerian political landscape.

”During the 2013 opposition merger, the leaders of the time consulted widely — including visits to Obasanjo and Babangida. ‘So why is it now sacrilegious for me and other leaders to visit Buhari in Kaduna? If you truly believe in freedom of association, then you must respect the rights of all political actors to engage, regardless of party lines.”



“When PDP leaders are busy sipping tea and brokering power deals with President Tinubu, it’s called strategic alliance. But the moment I greet Peter Obi, el-Rufai, or visit Buhari, it becomes a national emergency. Hypocrisy and the politics of selective outrage have never been this fashionable!,” he explained

According to Atiku, ”Let us be clear: the coming political battle is not APC versus PDP, or LP versus APC. It is Nigerians versus an administration that has plunged the nation into untold suffering.



”The economy is in freefall. Inflation is choking the masses. Jobs are vanishing. Youth restiveness is surging to terrifying levels. Nigerians are not just tired — they are angry, and rightfully so.

”This moment is about collective survival. The real enemy is not one another — it is the Tinubu administration’s abysmal failure. We must reject every attempt to distract us with ethnic, regional, or religious sentiments. These are tools of manipulation, designed to divide and conquer, used by those with nothing else to offer.



”The Tinubu administration has no achievements to stand on, no credible record to defend. Its only strategy is chaos and division, because that’s the last refuge of the incompetent. And make no mistake — an incompetent captain does not only wreck his ship; he endangers the lives of everyone on board,” Atiku stated