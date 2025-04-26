As NOA Leads Charge in Grassroots Health Awareness

The National Orientation Agency has emerged as a frontline force in public health communication, writes Festus Akanbi

In a country where misinformation and a lack of awareness often hinder public health efforts, the initiatives led by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) have tackled outbreaks and established a foundation for a more health-conscious population.

In the past two years, the NOA has launched several health-focused initiatives, which emphasise education, community engagement, and strategic partnerships.

On World Liver Day, observed on April 19, the agency released a comprehensive advisory regarding lifestyle choices that can negatively impact liver health. According to the agency, these choices include excessive alcohol consumption, a sedentary lifestyle, and the use of medications not prescribed by qualified medical professionals.

It urged Nigerians to engage in physical activities, consume diets rich in fruits and vegetables, regularly hydrate through generous water consumption, and undergo regular medical examinations to ensure their liver function status.

Emphasising the liver’s crucial role in digestion, detoxification, and overall health of the human body, the agency stated: “The liver filters toxins, supports digestion and plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health.”

On the World Kidney Day and World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, similar advisories were issued. The agency recommended that the public regularly monitor their kidney health and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

They provided several indices to consider, which include risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, family history, sodium and sugar intake, consumption of processed foods, insufficient physical activity, and excessive use of painkillers.

In collaboration with the Stop TB Partnership, the NOA has increased awareness campaigns about tuberculosis, a disease for which Nigeria is one of the highest-burdened countries in the world. The NOA’s approach is notable for its strong community outreach model.

Through collaboration with local influencers, traditional leaders, and grassroots volunteers, the agency effectively ensures that vital information reaches even the most remote areas of the country.

These initiatives, delivered in multiple languages and through culturally relevant platforms, have been crucial in addressing health crises such as Lassa fever, Mpox, the viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus, and the threat of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)

The interventions transcend simple campaigns; they represent a significant change in strategy. The approach acknowledges that true public health resilience starts with having informed citizens.

By providing consistent messaging and maintaining a visible presence in the community, the NOA is educating the public and rebuilding trust in government-led health initiatives.

In response to the concerning rise in Lassa fever cases (over 1,025 infections reported across 28 states as of October 2024), NOA launched a comprehensive sensitisation campaign. This initiative, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), provides education to the public on preventive measures. These measures include maintaining good hygiene, storing food in rodent-proof containers, and avoiding contact with infected individuals.

The campaign focuses on high-risk states, such as Benue and Kogi, and utilises roadshows, town hall meetings, and school programmes to effectively disseminate information.

In a similar vein, the confirmation of eight Mpox cases in Akwa Ibom State, prompted the NOA to launch a targeted awareness campaign. Agency staff were dispatched to the affected local government areas to educate residents about the symptoms, transmission and prevention of the disease. They emphasised the importance of seeking prompt medical attention and avoiding the consumption of undercooked meat.

In anticipation of potential outbreaks of HMPV, the NOA commenced a nationwide awareness campaign in January 2025. Although no cases had been reported in Nigeria at the time, the agency moved to inform the public about the virus’s symptoms and preventive practices such as good hygiene and the use of face masks in crowded places. The campaign particularly targeted vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly.

In February 2025, and in recognition of the cyclical nature of certain diseases, the NOA launched an integrated campaign to combat cholera, meningitis, and Lassa fever. This initiative focused on educating the public about the importance of personal sanitation, hygiene, and environmental cleanliness, especially in regions prone to these diseases. The campaign was rolled out in select states across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, including Ondo, Edo, Kogi, Taraba, Benue, Bauchi, and Ebonyi

The agency has taken significant steps to raise awareness about Human Papillomavirus (HPV), diphtheria, and yellow fever. In collaboration with UNICEF, the NOA organised sensitisation programmes in the Kaduna Central Senatorial District to educate the public about these health issues. By engaging with traditional and religious leaders, the NOA was able to leverage their influence to spread health information and promote preventive behaviours within the communities.

The approach to HIV/AIDS has followed a similar pattern of education and stakeholder engagement. The agency has supported the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) in raising awareness by moving away from a fear-based communication strategy. Instead, it has adopted messaging that aims to prevent the stigmatisation of those infected with the virus.

The NOA Director-General, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, is of the view that HIV/AIDS should be seen as a manageable health condition, similar to hypertension and diabetes, rather than a death sentence.

To commemorate World HIV/AIDS Day, the NOA organised town hall meetings in Niger State. These meetings focused on raising awareness about HIV/AIDS, discussing security, and addressing other national issues. The agency highlighted the importance of making HIV testing free and accessible, ensuring the availability of antiretroviral treatment, and the need to combat stigma and discrimination associated with the disease.

The NOA has equally demonstrated a commitment to enhancing mental health awareness and support across the country, focusing on education, prevention, and community involvement. In collaboration with non-governmental organisations, the NOA launched awareness campaigns in secondary schools to educate students about mental health, aiming to reduce stigma and discourage harmful behaviours such as substance abuse.

Earlier this year, the agency launched a four-month campaign in the North-West geopolitical zone to address drug abuse and its connection to violence. This campaign involved community engagement and media outreach to raise awareness. The NOA, in partnership with sub-national entities, is also working to enhance child protection services, including training traditional and religious leaders in providing psychosocial support and mental counselling for children.

As part of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence late last year, the NOA conducted campaigns in Abuja communities to raise awareness and encourage reporting of such incidents.

The agency’s advocacy efforts are conducted through its Community Orientation and Mobilisation Officers (COMOs) who engage with various groups, including traders, transport workers, farmers, women, youths, civil society and faith-inclined organisations.

The NOA also offers tips for coping with adverse weather, including guidance on what to wear, eat, and drink, with particular focus on children, the elderly, and individuals with health conditions that may be exacerbated by such weather.

The agency’s updated strategy could serve as a model for other institutions aiming to bridge the gap between policy and citizens.