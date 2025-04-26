Former Seychelles’ Minister of Tourism and current presidential candidate for Lalyans Nouvo Sesel, Alain St. Ange, was honoured as Guest of Honour at the International Summit and Awards held at the iconic House of Lords, UK Parliament.

This was as Baroness Sandy Verma officially received a copy of “Alain St.Ange, My Journey – Life and Times in Politics” for inclusion in the esteemed House of Lords Library in the United Kingdom.

The recognition was presented by MSG Advert Ltd, in celebration of St. Ange’s lifelong dedication to leadership, diplomacy, and sustainable development.

This distinguished accolade underscores the international esteem in which St. Ange is held—particularly for his contributions to global tourism diplomacy, economic empowerment, and people-centred governance. His address at the summit resonated with delegates from across continents, further solidifying his role as a statesman equipped with the global perspective and grassroots sensibility needed in today’s era of change.

Now standing as a leading voice for transformation under the banner of Lalyans Nouvo Sesel, St. Ange brings the same integrity, innovation, and inclusive vision to his presidential campaign. His platform echoes the values he was celebrated for abroad: unity, transparency, equitable opportunity, and bold reform. From ending excessive fees on tourism and jetty landings to advocating for justice in state land allocations and addressing social inequality, St. Ange and *Lalyans Nouvo Sesel* are championing a future that puts the Seychellois people first.

“Being recognised at the House of Lords was an honour,” St. Ange stated. “But my true purpose lies at home—with the people of Seychelles. Together, we can usher in a new era of fairness, prosperity, and dignity.”

MSG Advert Ltd. extended its heartfelt appreciation to St. Ange for gracing the international stage and embodying the summit’s mission to elevate visionary leadership. His presence reminded all in attendance that genuine progress stems from courage, collaboration, and a relentless commitment to the people.

More than a chronicle of events, the book captures the resilient spirit of a nation and its people. It follows the return of multiparty democracy, the birth of the Third Republic, and the constitutional milestones that shaped modern Seychelles.

At the heart of this historical narrative is St.Ange, whose political career spans decades—from a young MP representing La Digue, to a popular and effective representative of Bel Air, and eventually to key ministerial roles. His story culminates in his bold bid for the presidency in 2020, offering a unique insider’s perspective on leadership, service, and legacy.

This book’s inclusion in the House of Lords Library not only honours St.Ange’s journey—it cements Seychelles’ place in global political literature.