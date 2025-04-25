Ooni Harps on Monarchs, Host Communities Synergy for Economic Revitalisation

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has stressed the importance of traditional rulers in fostering economic growth and community development.

The foremost traditional ruler who spoke yesterday in Ikogosi Ekiti, Ekiti State at the two days 2025 Traditional Rulers Retreat tagged “Unlocking Ekiti’s Potential : The Role of Traditional Rulers in Attracting Investments,” said community development should not be left for government alone while he called on private individuals with the resources to join hands with royal fathers in repositioning the state economically.

Ooni maintained that the roles of traditional institutions have metamorphosed over the years from the custodian of culture, norms and traditional values to be actively involved in policy making, developmental projects and nation building.

The monarch particularly modeled the founder of Cavista Holdings, whom he lauded for his efforts in fusing community and private sectors with robust synergy, saying the action has proven that traditional rulers can also be a catalyst of human and infrastructural development .

“Traditional rulers have important roles to play, for example Agbeyewa who has involved us from the conceptualisation, to the planning and execution of projects. It is worthy to note that they have successfully turned areas known to be a kidnappers den in Ekiti to a viable economic axis.”

Oba Ogunwusi while celebrating Agbeyewa’s success said Cavista Holdings will also serve as a model for the entire country. He also urged more collaborations with royal fathers of respective communities in fostering economic pact which he believed will hasten development in Nigeria communities.

Earlier, the Ekiti State governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji reaffirmed the government’s commitment to create conducive environment for investors to strike meaningful partnership with traditional rulers.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Oyeniyi Adebayo, the governor identified traditional rulers as peace brokers that would enhance development in their domain.

Governor Oyebanji used the opportunity to call on investors to cooperate with them for the progress of their investments.

Earlier in his opening speech, the Founder of Cavista Holdings, which also doubles as the parent body of Agbeyewa Farms, Mr. Niyi John-Olajide, declared that Agbeyewa Farms Limited, is the largest cassava farm in Nigeria and has empowered over 1,500 people with its 5,000 targeted hectares of cassava farm across communities in the state.

While thanking the traditional rulers for allowing Agbeyewa to excel, the founder of Cavista Holding called on other communities to receive him with open hands for the growth of Ekiti State for sustainability.

Managing Director of Agbeyewa Farms Oska Aiyeleso, in his address, gave a comprehensive report about the activities of the company which he attributed its significant growth from 2023.

He explained that the company was able to progress to 380.5 hectares with the goal to build a foundation that is solid, sustainable, and scalable.

“When I assumed the mandate of leadership in August 2024, the farm was coming off a modest season, only 8.1 hectares had been cultivated between January and July. Yet, the vision handed to us was ambitious: 3,000 hectares of cultivation before year-end of 2024.With urgency and purpose, we rallied the team, retooled our systems, and rekindled our partnerships.”

Aiyeleso said he was able to achieve the almost impossible task of planting over 1,000 hectares of cassava across farmlands.

“This leap wasn’t accidental. It was the product of vision, investment, innovation, and most importantly, the unwavering support of our leaders and host communities,” he said.

He concluded that the supposed limitations made scaling almost impossible and kept productivity low but was glad that the efforts is yielding positive results.