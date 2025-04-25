  • Friday, 25th April, 2025

Ooni Harps on Monarchs, Host Communities Synergy for Economic Revitalisation

Nigeria | 18 minutes ago

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has stressed the importance of traditional rulers in fostering economic growth and community development.

The foremost traditional ruler who spoke yesterday in Ikogosi Ekiti, Ekiti State at the two days  2025 Traditional Rulers Retreat tagged “Unlocking Ekiti’s Potential : The Role of Traditional Rulers in Attracting Investments,”  said community development should not be left for government alone while he called on private individuals  with the resources to join hands with royal fathers in repositioning the state economically.

Ooni maintained that the roles of traditional institutions have  metamorphosed over the years from the custodian of culture, norms and traditional values to be actively involved in policy making, developmental  projects and nation building.

The monarch  particularly modeled the founder of Cavista Holdings, whom he lauded for his  efforts in fusing community and private sectors with robust synergy, saying    the action has  proven that traditional rulers can also be a  catalyst of human and infrastructural development .

“Traditional rulers have important roles to play, for example  Agbeyewa who has involved us from the conceptualisation, to the planning and execution of projects. It is worthy to note that they have successfully turned  areas known to be a  kidnappers den in Ekiti to a viable economic axis.”

Oba Ogunwusi while celebrating  Agbeyewa’s success said  Cavista Holdings will also serve as a model for the entire country. He also urged  more  collaborations with royal fathers of respective communities in  fostering economic pact which he believed will hasten development in Nigeria communities.

Earlier, the Ekiti State governor,  Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji reaffirmed the government’s commitment   to create conducive environment for investors to strike meaningful partnership with traditional rulers.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Oyeniyi Adebayo, the governor identified traditional rulers as peace brokers that would enhance development in their domain.

Governor Oyebanji used the opportunity to  call on  investors to cooperate with them for the progress of their investments.

Earlier in his opening speech, the Founder of Cavista Holdings, which also doubles as the parent body of Agbeyewa Farms, Mr. Niyi John-Olajide, declared that  Agbeyewa Farms Limited, is the largest cassava farm in Nigeria and has  empowered over 1,500 people with its 5,000 targeted hectares of cassava farm across communities in the state.

 While thanking the traditional rulers for allowing Agbeyewa to excel, the founder of Cavista Holding called on other communities to receive him with open hands for the growth of Ekiti State for sustainability.

 Managing Director of  Agbeyewa Farms Oska Aiyeleso, in his address, gave a comprehensive report about the activities of the company which he attributed its significant growth from 2023.

He explained that the company was able to progress  to 380.5 hectares with the  goal  to build a foundation that is  solid, sustainable, and scalable.

“When I assumed the mandate of leadership in August 2024, the farm was coming off a modest season, only 8.1 hectares had been cultivated between January and July. Yet, the vision handed to us was ambitious: 3,000 hectares of cultivation before year-end of 2024.With urgency and purpose, we rallied the team, retooled our systems, and rekindled our partnerships.”

Aiyeleso said he was able to achieve the  almost impossible task of  planting over 1,000 hectares of cassava across  farmlands. 

“This leap wasn’t accidental. It was the product of vision, investment, innovation, and most importantly, the unwavering support of our leaders and host communities,” he said. 

He concluded that the supposed  limitations made scaling almost impossible and kept productivity low but was glad that the efforts is yielding positive results.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.