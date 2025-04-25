​Okpebholo’s Agenda: A Strategic Alignment with Global Development Goals

Fred Itua writes that policies and programmes of Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo state since assuming office five months ago are in tandem with global development goals.

In an age where global development is increasingly measured by a set of universally accepted indicators such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Human Development Index (HDI), and the Global Competitiveness Report, the role of subnational governments in aligning with these benchmarks cannot be overstated. For states and regions to be meaningfully integrated into the global economy and development discourse, they must reflect intentional governance strategies that advance these objectives. In Edo State, Governor Monday Okpebholo is doing just that.

In his first five months in office, Governor Okpebholo has introduced the SHINE Agenda—a visionary roadmap that places Security, Health, Infrastructure, Natural Resources and Agriculture, and Education at the heart of Edo’s transformation. Beyond being a domestic policy direction, SHINE is a strategic reflection of key pillars embedded in the SDGs. His approach demonstrates a clear understanding that local governance must not be insular but rather a contributor to the global pursuit of sustainable development.

No society can thrive without peace and the rule of law. That is why Goal 16 of the SDGs—Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions—emphasizes the creation of peaceful and inclusive societies. Governor Okpebholo’s aggressive repositioning of the state’s security architecture, especially through community-policing partnerships, intelligence coordination, and the containment of cult-related violence, directly feeds into this global objective.

The administration has also prioritized institutional collaboration with federal security agencies and local vigilante groups. By promoting security, the government is protecting livelihoods, enabling business confidence, and ensuring social cohesion—metrics that directly affect Edo’s rating in global peace and competitiveness indexes.

The third SDG speaks directly to ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all. From the beginning of his administration, Governor Okpebholo made it clear that healthcare delivery must be equitable, accessible, and community-driven. His government has rehabilitated numerous primary health centres, deployed mobile clinics to rural areas, and recruited additional frontline health workers across the state.

The Governor’s approach isn’t merely infrastructural—it is also strategic. His emphasis on maternal and child health, disease prevention, and immunization campaigns align with global targets for reducing child mortality, increasing life expectancy, and preventing communicable diseases. In Edo today, health is no longer seen as a luxury but a constitutional right, which this government is determined to uphold.

Infrastructure is both a development indicator and an enabler. SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) place premium importance on the development of resilient infrastructure to foster economic growth and human well-being. Governor Okpebholo’s infrastructural interventions—from urban road construction to rural electrification and drainage works—are opening up communities, boosting commerce, and raising standards of living.

In the last five months, dozens of roads have either been completed or are ongoing. These include key arteries connecting remote communities to urban centres, facilitating the movement of goods and people. Schools are being rebuilt, markets modernized, and public facilities upgraded—all as part of a larger plan to make Edo a functional, inclusive, and resilient space for residents and investors alike.

Agriculture is the lifeline of many Edo communities. Recognizing this, the Governor has placed a renewed focus on agribusiness, food security, and climate-conscious resource management. SDG 2 aims to achieve zero hunger, while SDG 12 and SDG 13 advocate for responsible consumption and climate action, respectively. The administration’s SHINE pillar on Natural Resources and Agriculture reflects these global concerns.

Governor Okpebholo is currently working to improve access to land for agriculture, strengthen extension services, and attract private-sector investments into agro-processing and value chain development. The promotion of sustainable farming practices and erosion control measures also positions Edo as a forward-looking state responsive to climate vulnerabilities.

A well-educated population is the surest pathway to innovation and long-term development. SDG 4 commits governments to ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education. Governor Okpebholo has matched this commitment by upgrading school infrastructure, training teachers, providing digital learning tools, and ensuring that no child is left behind—especially in marginalized communities.

Under his administration, Edo is scaling up its education sector to meet global standards. From early childhood education to tertiary partnerships, the focus is on producing problem-solvers, entrepreneurs, and leaders. This long-view investment will shape the next generation of Edo’s workforce and civic leadership.

In just five months, Governor Monday Okpebholo has proven that leadership is not about duration but direction. The SHINE agenda is not just a state policy—it is Edo State’s declaration that it is ready to meet global development standards with clarity, courage, and competence.

As the world marches toward the 2030 deadline for achieving the SDGs, subnational actors like Edo State will be judged not just by budgets or bureaucracy but by vision, implementation, and impact. Under Governor Okpebholo’s leadership, Edo is not only shining—it is aligning, advancing, and transforming in tune with the rest of the world.

-Itua, Chief Press Secretary to Edo Governor, writes from Benin.