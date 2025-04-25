C&S Unification Church to Begin Annual Sensitisation on Norms, Doctrine, Warns Public Against Imposters

Esther Oluku

The leadership of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria has said that the church will begin an annual sensitisation exercise aimed at educating the public on its norms and doctrine while warning the public against imposters who hide under it’s good name to manipulate innocent Nigerians.

This announcement was made at a press conference which held yesterday at the church’s headquarters in Ogun state, as part of activities to mark its centenary anniversary themed ‘Centenary Without Boundaries.’

Chairman of the Centenary Steering Committee, Aladura John Oladapo, who was represented by the Secretary General, C&S Unification Church of Nigeria, Apostle Tayo Ajose, stated that amongst other activities for the centenary anniversary celebration, the church will extend corporate social responsibility to communities across the country in donation of bore hole facilities and medical outreaches, while propagating the gospel of Christ.

Ajose said: “During the Centenary anniversary, we shall be providing water supply to selected communities to ensure that people have access to portable water. We intend to conduct medical outreaches as we go around for revival meetings across C&S churches worldwide. We would render free medical services to people.

“We would also walk from Ikare to Lagos. That walk is significant because our patriarch, St. Moses Tunolase, started the walk of evangelism from Ikare to Lagos. we want to demonstrate that while sharing Bible tracts and evangelizing. People will be healed and liberated in that process.”

Member of the Centenary Steering Committee, Elder Emmanuel Owomoyela, while fielding questions from journalists expressed gratitude to God for the growth of the church, stating that as the church expands, public enlightenment would strengthen uniformity in its standard worldwide while giving members the opportunity to feel home across its branches around the world.

Owomoyela added that while factions have sprung up claiming to belong to their fold, the church has no power to coerce them into joining their fold but can only engage them through sensitisation on the importance of maintaining a single unified standard to sustain the vision of its founder.

“As a church, we do not have the power to force people to do this or that.What we would do is to continue to bridge the gap, educate people about what is expected of children of God. Within our churches, we comply to certain norms and protocols. But for those who are not among us, those who decide to either maybe start their own organization or church and brand it C&S, unfortunately, there is nothing more we can do.”

Meanwhile, another member of the Centenary Steering Committee, Elder Stephen Adeoye, added that the sensitisation will be an annual programme aimed at reaching it’s diverse audiences both online and offline.

This, he said, would demystify the church’s standard practices to the public, build public understanding and provide necessary information to Nigerians against falling victim to imposters.