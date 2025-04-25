CITN Warns Members Against Breach of Trust, Other Professional Misconducts

James Emejo in Abuja





Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), yesterday, warned members against unethical practices, vowing appropriate sanctions.

The 16th President and Chairman in Council of CITN, Samuel Agbeluyi, handed the caution at the 52nd induction ceremony of the institute in Abuja.

Addressing 1,461 newly inducted members, Agbeluyi specifically warned members to desist from spying into their clients’ purse or divulging privileged information to avoid temptation.

He added that members should not be in a hurry to make wealth.

Agbeluyi said, “But don’t be in a hurry and, please, don’t spy at the purse of your client. If you see two billion, because by virtue of your privileged position you will see a lot of money in your client’s record. It’s not your money.

“And if it’s not your money, it is not your money. So, don’t spy at the purse of your clients. And don’t give out information unnecessarily.”

He also said, “As a regulatory measure, the council of the CITN has established an investigative panel with the authority to examine cases of professional misconduct involving members.

“Additionally, the disciplinary tribunal is diligent in carrying out its responsibility to discipline any member found to have violated professional standards.”

The CITN president stressed, “There are a lot of opportunities to make money in Nigeria. Don’t go the wrong way. But if you decide to go the wrong way, we have the mechanism within the Institute.

“We have the investigation panel. I was once the chairman of that panel, and it’s a pitiable situation when you see people wailing when the reality is put before them.

“Please, don’t come and wail, because even if you cry from now to tomorrow, the chairman knows that he must not go emotional with you.

“So, please, run away from that investigation panel. And if we consider the case necessary to go to the disciplinary tribunal, then you are already before a court of equal jurisdiction with high court. So that means it’s a big one.

“I beg you, do everything to avoid this. I am talking from experience. Don’t be in a hurry to hammer out.”

Agbeluyi reaffirmed CITN’s commitment to supporting ongoing tax reforms and strengthening professionalism in Nigeria’s taxation system.

He said the institute remained at the forefront of the drive for excellence, ethics, and professional standards in the tax profession, having led the charge for over four decades.

Agbeluyi stated, “The institute, the foremost professional taxation body in Nigeria, has been at the forefront of driving excellence, ethical and professional standards in the tax profession for over 43 years.”

He urged members to acquaint themselves with the provisions of the tax bills presented by the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, which had been passed by the House of Representatives and were currently awaiting concurrent passage by the Senate.

He said the proposed tax laws recommended the introduction of tax agents who will serve as intermediaries between taxpayers and revenue authorities.

While commending the tax reform initiative, Agbeluyi stated that tax professionals had a critical role to play in the proposed paradigm.

He said the institute had reviewed the bills and submitted inputs aimed at refining certain provisions for improved tax administration and professionalism.

Agbeluyi said, “We believe that if and when our recommendations are taken into consideration, the Nigerian tax system will be better for it.

“The CITN remains unwavering in its commitment to continually providing technical support and advice to the government as we progress in these reforms.”

The special guest at the occasion, Professor Yusuf Ali, urged members to be above board.

Ali said, “We want for those of us who have the temerity to come into the open and talk about people and criticise systems, the least you can do is to ensure that, like Caesar’s wife, you are above board.

“So. for us that are into tax practice, it should never be said about us that we are caught in the web of what we are doing, that we are discouraging others from doing.

“So, tax evasion should absolutely be another theme, which will be very foreign to all of us in this room and our other members who are outside of this room.”

He added, “I want to thank the Institute for the proliferation of knowledge about tax and taxation, because that’s what has brought this large number of inductees. But we should not wait until people are investigated because that’s part of the problem of our country.

“We wait for offenses to be committed, then we start to run helter-skelter. We should put in place things and systems that will discourage people from running afoul of the ethics of the practice of tax, taxation. And encourage them to observe the rules.”