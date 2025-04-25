Akpabio Leads 5-man Nigerian Delegation To Pope Francis’ Burial Saturday 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has sent a high-powered five-man delegation to the Vatican City to attend the burial of His Holiness, Pope Francis, on Saturday, April 26.

According to a release issued on Friday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, is at the head of the delegation which include Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu; President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji; Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Archbishop Matthew Hassan Kukah; and Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Archbishop Ignatius Ayua Kaigama.

The delegation will formally deliver a letter conveying President Tinubu’s sympathy and condolences on Pope Francis’ passing to the Acting Head of the Vatican.

President Tinubu had on Monday joined the Catholic faithful and Christians worldwide to mourn the death of Pope Francis, who he described as “a humble servant of God, a tireless champion of the poor, and a guiding light for millions”.

In the condolence message, President Tinubu remarked that Pope Francis’s death, coming just after the celebration of Christ’s resurrection, is a sacred return to his Maker at a time of renewed hope for Christians.

Pope Francis, the revered head of the Roman Catholic Church, died on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 88, just a day after appearing for Easter Sunday celebrations at the Vatican.