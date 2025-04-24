Wike Slams Officials over ICC Contract’s Subletting

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike yesterday raged with some top FCTA officials after reports emerged that, Julius Berger, the contractor handling the renovation of section of the International Conference Centre (ICC) had outsourced a section of the contract without his consent.

He let out anger when he heard that the contract for the conference hall had been sublet to another contractor by the Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL).

The minister later disclosed he had invited Julius Berger, the Executive Secretary of the FCDA and the MD of the Abuja Investments Company Limited to unravel the mystery behind the act, warning he would not hesitate to wield the big stick if anybody is found culpable.

He stated: “You would see that we were at the ICC, the work is going as expected. The only problem which we identified this afternoon has to do with the furniture that will be in the conference hall.”

“I was surprised to hear that there is a different contractor for that, which is unacceptable to us.

“The job was given to Julius Berger entirely. I cannot have different qualities. We cannot say that the floor up is furnished by Julius Berger and down is furnished by another company. It is not acceptable to me.

“I have invited Julius Berger, I have invited the Executive Secretary of the FCDA and the MD of the Abuja Investments Company Limited to know who did that, and if anybody is found culpable, of course, I must have to apply the big stick.

“Nobody should be a sacred cow. Nobody can do something that you know is not in terms with what we have agreed.

“I am not doubting the quality of work there. What I have said is that the quality of work generally is very fine. How they removed the furnishing of the conference hall from Julius Berger is what I do not know. And so, that is why I summoned the Acting ES, FCDA, and the GMD of Abuja Investments Company Limited and Julius Berger, to come and tell us who did that, and also on whose approval, because I approve and I know the amount of money”.

He, however, expressed optimism about the ability of the contractors to meet the deadline given that available security reports said they were working round the clock.