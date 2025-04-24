Stock Market Appreciates by N342bn to Sustain Positive Momentum 

Kayode Tokede

The Nigerian stock market yesterday maintained its upward momentum as the overall capitalisation rose by N342 billion on investors’ demand for First Holdco that gained 5.9 per cent.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited All Share Index (NGX ASI) gained by 544.06 basis points or 0.52 per cent to close at 105,283.67 basis points. Accordingly, the NGX ASI in its month-to-date and year-to-date returns settled at -0.4per cent and +2.3per cent, respectively.

Also, market capitalisation rose N342 billion to close at N66.159 trillion.

Market breadth was positive, with 34 stocks advancing against 17 decliners. ABC Transports recorded the highest price gain of 9.86 per cent to close at N1.56, per share. VFD Group followed with a gain of 9.62 per cent to close at N17.10, while Learn Africa up by 9.54 per cent to close at N3.56, per share.

Regency Alliance Insurance appreciated by 9.43 per cent to close at 58 kobo, while Africa Prudential rose by 8.63 per cent to close at N15.10, per share.

On the other hand, Tripple Gee & Company led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at N1.98, per share. MRS Oil Nigeria followed with a decline of 9.95 per cent to close at N157.50, while Abbey Mortgage Bank declined by 9.94 per cent to close at N8.79, per share.

John Holt depreciated by 9.68 per cent to close at N7.00, while Austin Laz & Company declined by 9.57 per cent to close at N1.89, per share.

Also, the total volume traded increased by 110.82 per cent to 744.803 million units, valued at N18.284 billion, and exchanged in 11,226 deals. Transactions in the shares of Fidelity Bank topped the activity chart with 388.769 million shares valued at N7.755 billion. Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) followed with 47.002 million shares worth N2.863 billion, while Universal Insurance traded 41.916 million shares valued at N20.974 million.

Access Holdings traded 30.550 million shares valued at N705.590 million, while Tantalizer sold 22.945 million shares worth N52.835 million.