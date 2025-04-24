  • Thursday, 24th April, 2025

Starlink to Revolutionise Satellite Internet in Nigeria

Business | 29 minutes ago

Starlink, the world’s leading provider of satellite launch services and a major internet service provider in Nigeria, has raised the bar with its latest Gen 3 kit, which is a cutting-edge hardware that delivers unprecedented performance and convenience, following a significant upgrade in design to meet the demands of Nigerian homes and businesses.

The new Starlink Gen 3 kit is available on e-commerce stores like Konga.com. It is equipped with a Wi-Fi 6 chipset. The device has also seen a significant boost in its data speed, enhanced to handle heavy data requirements. This upgrade is particularly beneficial for smart homes where multiple devices compete for bandwidth simultaneously.

One of the most welcomed improvements is the built-in Ethernet port, eliminating the need for a separate adapter that previous generations required. This integrated solution streamlines setup and reduces potential points of failure in the system.

Multi-floor buildings and large homes will appreciate the improved range and reliability of the Gen 3 kit. The enhanced signal strength ensures consistent connectivity throughout spacious environments, reaching areas that were previously challenging for wireless networks.

Durability remains a priority with the Gen 3’s more efficient heat management system, which substantially extends the hardware’s lifespan by reducing thermal stress. The addition of tri-band radios delivers enhanced mesh performance. Water-resistant port covers further extend its durability, making it ideal for diverse Nigerian environments.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.