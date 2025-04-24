Starlink to Revolutionise Satellite Internet in Nigeria

Starlink, the world’s leading provider of satellite launch services and a major internet service provider in Nigeria, has raised the bar with its latest Gen 3 kit, which is a cutting-edge hardware that delivers unprecedented performance and convenience, following a significant upgrade in design to meet the demands of Nigerian homes and businesses.

The new Starlink Gen 3 kit is available on e-commerce stores like Konga.com. It is equipped with a Wi-Fi 6 chipset. The device has also seen a significant boost in its data speed, enhanced to handle heavy data requirements. This upgrade is particularly beneficial for smart homes where multiple devices compete for bandwidth simultaneously.

One of the most welcomed improvements is the built-in Ethernet port, eliminating the need for a separate adapter that previous generations required. This integrated solution streamlines setup and reduces potential points of failure in the system.

Multi-floor buildings and large homes will appreciate the improved range and reliability of the Gen 3 kit. The enhanced signal strength ensures consistent connectivity throughout spacious environments, reaching areas that were previously challenging for wireless networks.

Durability remains a priority with the Gen 3’s more efficient heat management system, which substantially extends the hardware’s lifespan by reducing thermal stress. The addition of tri-band radios delivers enhanced mesh performance. Water-resistant port covers further extend its durability, making it ideal for diverse Nigerian environments.