Shettima Presides Over NEC Meeting 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima is presiding over the monthly National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja, with several key national issues, including insecurity and state policing expected to be discussed by participants.

The meeting, holding at the Council Chambers, is being attended by state governors and some deputy governors including the newly appointed Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), who is attending the NEC meeting for the first time since his appointment.

Also present is Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday.

Other governors in attendance include the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara); Hyacinth Alia (Benue); Bassey Otu (Cross River); Monday Okpebholo (Edo); Uba Sani (Kaduna); and Alex Otti (Abia), among others.

A sizeable number of the states are being represented by deputy governors.

The National Economic Council, which is chaired by the vice-president and comprises all the 36 state governors, the Central Bank Governor, and other key officials, meets periodically to deliberate on economic and developmental matters and to advise the president accordingly.

Among the pressing issues billed for discussion is the growing insecurity in parts of the country, particularly in Plateau, Benue, Zamfara and Kwara States.

The council is expected to review on-going security strategies and the status of state-level consensus on the establishment of state police.

The outcome of the ongoing NEC meeting is expected to shape federal and state-level collaborations in tackling insecurity, boosting economic growth and enhancing governance in Nigeria.

The last NEC meeting, held on February 20, saw the launch of the Nutrition 774 Initiative, a nationwide programme designed to tackle malnutrition in all local government areas across the country.