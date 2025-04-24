OOUTH Commends IHS Nigeria, UNICEF on Equipment Donation

IHS Nigeria, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, recently visited the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, to evaluate the operational status and impact of the oxygen plant donated by IHS Nigeria in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Canadian Government in 2023 as part of a collaborative health infrastructure intervention initiative..

Accompanying the team on the visit was the Honorable Commissioner for Environment in Ogun State, Ola Oresanya. Director, Sustainability, IHS Nigeria, Titilope Oguntuga, said: “As a responsible organisation, we find ways to impact communities in the markets we serve. In demonstrating our commitment, we also ensure that our investments are running smoothly, which is why we visited OOUTH. This is the first institution we donated an oxygen plant to and is also the first we are visiting to assess its impact and operational status.”

Chief of Field Office, UNICEF, Celine Lafoucriere, said: “We cannot overemphasise the power of partnerships in achieving health equity. This is what building resilience in health systems entails: combining expertise, funding, and a shared goal.”

Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (representing the Chief Medical Director of OOUTH), Dr. Oluseun Adeko, said: “This oxygen plant has not only enhanced our ability to manage emergencies and respiratory cases, but it has also saved lives beyond our hospital, as it serves as a source of oxygen for other hospitals.”