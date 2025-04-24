  • Thursday, 24th April, 2025

OOUTH Commends IHS Nigeria, UNICEF on Equipment Donation

Business | 26 minutes ago

IHS Nigeria, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, recently visited the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, to evaluate the operational status and impact of the oxygen plant donated by IHS Nigeria in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Canadian Government in 2023 as part of a collaborative health infrastructure intervention initiative..

Accompanying the team on the visit was the Honorable Commissioner for Environment in Ogun State, Ola Oresanya. Director, Sustainability, IHS Nigeria, Titilope Oguntuga, said: “As a responsible organisation, we find ways to impact communities in the markets we serve. In demonstrating our commitment, we also ensure that our investments are running smoothly, which is why we visited OOUTH. This is the first institution we donated an oxygen plant to and is also the first we are visiting to assess its impact and operational status.”

Chief of Field Office, UNICEF, Celine Lafoucriere, said: “We cannot overemphasise the power of partnerships in achieving health equity. This is what building resilience in health systems entails: combining expertise, funding, and a shared goal.”

Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (representing the Chief Medical Director of OOUTH), Dr. Oluseun Adeko, said: “This oxygen plant has not only enhanced our ability to manage emergencies and respiratory cases, but it has also saved lives beyond our hospital, as it serves as a source of oxygen for other hospitals.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.