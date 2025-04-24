Mbah: Need to Sustain Visionary Leadership in Enugu

Emeka Aneke in this piece explains why he’s leading the clamour for continuity of the visionary leadership of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

As I reflect on my initial skepticism about Governor Peter Mbah’s emergence as Governor of Enugu State, I am deeply humbled by the power of his visionary leadership sweeping across Enugu State today. Let me state from the onset that I am not given to flattery or playing to gallery.

My political ideological leaning is liberal democratic, which makes me a perpetual table-shaker or, at the very least, not given to status quo ideas. I must admit that I was one of those who never knew or heard about Dr. Peter Mbah before his name emerged as a contender for the governorship seat of Enugu State in 2023.

As a staunch supporter of Ike Ekweremadu’s gubernatorial ambition, I deeply bought into Ekweremadu’s vision and mission for the state, anchored on social justice as an abiding justification for politics and governance. My support for Ekweremadu was rooted in principles and convictions shaped by my experience working closely with him as one of his Special Advisers when he was Deputy Senate President.

When my friend mentioned Dr. Mbah’s aspirations, I was less than enthusiastic. Although I had heard about his credentials and exploits in the private sector, I was not convinced he was the right fit to lead Enugu State as our chief public servant.

My skepticism was fueled largely by a lack of familiarity with his person and vision for the state and public perception that he hadn’t been politically active. There was also this general skepticism about bringing someone from outside the state political system to govern the state, potentially destabilizing our politics and creating crises of followership and not recognizing the residual political activists or stakeholders who are the bridge between the electorate and the government.

However, Mbah arrived on the stage, faced stiff PDP primaries, and won despite pundits saying he lacked a political structure. He effectively entered the race for the main election. Despite being unfamiliar with Mbah before his gubernatorial bid in 2023, I was fascinated by his vision and passion for revolutionary governance mission encapsulated as “disruptive innovation.” Simply put: In our corrupt, inefficient, and stagnant system, survival and progress depend on disruption and innovation.

By challenging existing norms and introducing new ideas, methods, or solutions, his government would drive transformative change, rendering the status quo unacceptable and necessitating radical reforms to revitalize the system.

I was sold! In a dazzling display of vision and conviction, he unleashed another seismic promise: to catapult Enugu State’s economy from $4.5 billion to a staggering $30 billion. The sheer audacity of this ambition left pundits bewildered, scratching their heads in wonder as they struggled to fathom how such an extraordinary feat could be achieved within a mere eight years, all other factors remaining constant.

The third leg of his promise-driven crusade against the antiquated status quo is the introduction of a compelling governance paradigm, aptly christened ‘Tomorrow is Here,’ which promises to redefine the administration’s trajectory and set a new standard for visionary leadership. I delved deeper into the meaning and relevance of this theme to Enugu State, a state crying out for true visionary leadership.

The phrase ‘Tomorrow is Here’ resonated powerfully, proclaiming that the future has arrived and it’s time to translate innovative ideas into tangible reality. Mbah’s profound understanding of governance challenges and leadership failures, specifically within Enugu State’s context, was evident. His master plan, replete with detailed visions, ideas, and implementation strategies, showcased a depth of research and preparation that was nothing short of impressive.

Yet, past experiences tempered my excitement with skepticism – another politician with grand promises, but would they deliver? Still, deep down, I harbored a fervent hope that this audacious, courageous, and idealistic leader might defy the trend, becoming the transformative figure Enugu State desperately needs.

Fast-forward to today, I am blown away by what Governor Mbah’s administration has achieved in just two years. His government has catapulted Enugu State onto the national and international stage, showcasing knowledge-based leadership and good governance. His commitment to industrialization, economic transformation, and social development has yielded impressive results, erasing all vestiges of skepticism.

I recently attended a gathering of Nigerians from diverse backgrounds and tribes. When I mentioned I’m from Enugu, fellow Nigerians expressed admiration, remarking on the state’s fortunate leadership under a visionary and resourceful governor. I felt an overwhelming sense of pride in my state and its leader. My initial skepticism has given way to fervent enthusiasm, much like the transformation of Saul in the biblical account. I’m now a staunch believer in the governor’s ability to exceed his ambitious goals and a fervent advocate and a fervent advocate for the continuity of his government beyond 2027

In my thinking, ‘Tomorrow is Here’ isn’t just a slogan – it’s a call to organic action. Governor Mbah’s progressive governance has brought the future to our doorstep. By embracing the continuity of his government, we’re not just supporting these milestone projects and programs, but we’re investing in our collective tomorrow. Let’s rally behind these key policy and project initiatives that are already shaping Enugu State’s future – this is, after all, the people’s business.

We’ve witnessed firsthand his transformative leadership, introducing groundbreaking policies and initiatives on an unprecedented scale. Enugu State has received positive reviews globally and internationally in various development sectors.

Some notable achievements include, but are not limited to:

Smart Green School Development: The ongoing construction of 260 modern educational facilities (Smart Schools) across Enugu State will integrate cutting-edge technology, improve educational standards, and provide inclusive classrooms. These Smart Green Schools are designed to be eco-friendly, energy-efficient, and equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, creating a conducive learning environment that fosters academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development for students.

Quality Healthcare: The ongoing construction of 260 Type C Hospitals in Enugu State is a groundbreaking initiative that is garnering recognition from global health stakeholders for its transformative potential. These hospitals are expected to provide comprehensive healthcare services, improve health outcomes, and increase access to quality medical care for residents across the state, thereby addressing healthcare disparities and enhancing the overall well-being of the population.

Agricultural Revolution: The Enugu State Government’s “One Political Ward, One Farm Estate Initiative” involves constructing farm estates across all 260 wards, aiming to promote food security, create jobs, and enhance agricultural productivity. This initiative is expected to boost agricultural output, increase farmers’ income, and provide employment opportunities for youth and women, thereby contributing to the state’s economic growth and development. By leveraging modern farming techniques, technology, and irrigation systems, the initiative seeks to transform Enugu State into a food-secure and agriculturally prosperous region.

Infrastructure Development: Governor Mbah’s administration is driving development through various initiatives, including a $100 million FDI agreement with an Austrian firm to modernize water infrastructure, partnerships with the European Union for development, and infrastructure transformation projects. These initiatives aim to improve access to clean water, enhance transportation networks, and upgrade public infrastructure, thereby creating a more conducive environment for businesses, investors, and residents to thrive. By investing in infrastructure development, the administration seeks to unlock the state’s economic potential, improve the quality of life for citizens, and make Enugu State an attractive destination for investment and tourism.

Security and Safety: Mbah’s administration has made notable strides in enhancing peace and stability in Enugu State through effective security measures. One key achievement is the partnership between the state government and the Army, with the Chief of Army Staff commending the government for being a good partner in the fight against insecurity. The establishment of the Enugu State Security Trust Fund is also worth mentioning. These efforts have contributed to a safer environment, allowing citizens to go about their daily activities without fear, and creating a more favorable climate for economic growth and development.

Business-Friendly Environment: Governor Mbah’s administration is fostering a business-friendly environment in Enugu State through initiatives that promote investment, innovation, and economic growth. By streamlining regulatory processes, providing incentives for entrepreneurs, and investing in infrastructure, the administration aims to attract local and foreign investment, stimulate entrepreneurship, and create jobs. This approach is designed to diversify the state’s economy, increase revenue, and improve the overall standard of living for residents.

Environmental Sustainability: Mbah’s administration is committed to environmental sustainability in Enugu State through initiatives such as tree planting, collaboration with environmental experts, effective waste management, and development of green spaces. These efforts aim to protect the state’s natural resources, mitigate the effects of climate change, and promote a healthier environment for citizens. By prioritizing environmental sustainability, the administration seeks to ensure a livable and thriving environment for future generations.

Tourism Revitalization: Mbah’s administration, through the State Tourism Board, is effectively promoting tourism in Enugu State by developing tourist attractions, recreational parks, showcasing cultural heritage, improving infrastructure, and marketing the state as a destination.

This initiative aims to unlock the state’s tourism potential, create jobs, and generate revenue, while also promoting cultural exchange and showcasing Enugu’s rich history and natural beauty to the world.

Foundation for Economic Growth: Mbah’s leadership is laying a solid foundation for economic growth, prioritizing knowledge, innovation, and progress. By investing in infrastructure, promoting business-friendly policies, and supporting key sectors such as agriculture and tourism, the administration is creating an environment conducive to economic development and job creation. This approach is expected to drive sustainable growth, improve living standards, and make Enugu State an attractive destination for investment and entrepreneurship.

Youth and Sports Development: Mbah’s administration has made significant strides in empowering youth and promoting sports development in Enugu State. The administration has emphasized technology and skills acquisition for youth, with the First Lady awarding scholarships to outstanding students. Mbah encourages youths to develop a strong work ethic, courage, and empathy to achieve success.

In sports, the administration has signed the Sports Development Fund Law, sealed an agreement to build a state-of-the-art sports park, and supported local sports teams like Rangers International Football Club, which won the NPFL trophy under his governance. Additionally, the administration has also supported Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), recognizing their crucial role in driving economic growth and development in the state.

Collaboration with National Assembly Members: The excellent working relationship between our National Assembly members and Governor Mbah has manifestly yielded successful collaborations that have benefited the people of Enugu State, especially in the Enugu West Senatorial District. This synergy has facilitated the seamless implementation of federally funded senatorial constituency projects and policies that drive development and progress in the state.

As we stand at the threshold of a brighter future, one thing is clear: Mbah’s vision for Enugu State is not just a dream, but a tangible reality unfolding before our eyes. The question is, will we seize this moment, or let it slip away? By choosing continuity with Mbah’s government, we’re not just voting for leadership – we’re investing in our collective tomorrow. Let’s rally behind the progress, innovation, and development that have become the hallmarks of his administration. Together, we can build a state that truly reflects the aspirations of its people – a state where every individual can thrive, every community can prosper, and every child can look forward to a brighter future. The future is here; let’s shape it together.

-Aneke, Chief of Staff to Senate Minority Whip, writes from Abuja