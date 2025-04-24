Liverpool One Point Away from Title as Palace Hold Arsenal

Crystal Palace twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at second-placed Arsenal and leave Liverpool one point from being crowned Premier League champions for the second time in five seasons.

A draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday (16:30 BST) would now be enough for Arne Slot’s side, who lead Arsenal by 12 points, to clinch their 20th league title – equalling Manchester United’s record.

Both Arsenal and Palace’s main focus is on their cup exploits, with the Gunners in the Champions League semi-finals and the Eagles at the same stage in the FA Cup – and both managers rested key players.

Arsenal took an early lead at Emirates Stadium when centre-back Jakub Kiwior planted an excellent header past Dean Henderson from a Martin Odegaard free-kick in the third minute.

Palace looked dangerous on the attack but vulnerable at the back, and Oliver Glasner’s side equalised through a cleverly worked set-piece in the 27th minute.

Adam Wharton clipped the ball to the edge of the area and Eberechi Eze volleyed his shot into the ground and the ball hit the post before making its way into the net.

Leandro Trossard gave Arsenal the lead just before half-time when he picked up a pass from Jurrien Timber and squeezed a shot into the bottom corner.

The Eagles continued to push for an equaliser and had good opportunities with headers from Justin Devenny and Ismaila Sarr but neither could get a good contact on the ball.

Palace did level for a second time through substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta, when William Saliba gifted him the ball with a dreadful loose pass 25 yards out and the striker produced an excellent chipped finish over stranded Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.