Insecurity: Again, NEC Fails to Deliberate on State Police

.Supports modern ranching

.Okays new textile devt board, $90bn agribusiness, livestock devt plan

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The National Economic Council (NEC) rose from its monthly meeting on Thursday as it again failed to discus the issue of State Police despite the worsening security situation in the country.

NEC had at its previous sittings assured of a final resolution of the matter whenever it reconvenes.

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani had categorically stated during the last NEC meeting in February, 2025, that all the 36 states were favourably disposed to establishment of State Police, assuring that when the Council reconvenes, it would make a pronouncement and rest the matter.

However, while responding to a question on whether the issue of State Police was discussed at Thursday’s meeting held at the State House, Abuja with Vice President Kashim Shettima presiding, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, said it was part of the agenda of the meeting but it was deferred as a result of some presentations on other pressing national issues which took better time of NEC.

He gave an assurance that the matter would be deliberated exhaustively in the next Council meeting bin May, 2025 in order to put it to rest.

His words: “State Police was part of our agenda today (Thursday), but unfortunately, because of time demands you know, we have been there for a very long time now, the presentations, we were unable to get to that bit of it (State Police). So, I can assure you that in our next meeting, that issue will be exhaustively discussed”.

On the presentation made before NEC by the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, especially on the issue of ranching, Governor Diri said the presentation was a fellow up to previous deliberations.

According to him: “the Ministry is looking at that sector (Livestock Development), as I said, being modernized, but more importantly, emphasis is placed on cattle ranching and peace building.

“And we believe that the ministry’s presentation on cattle ranching is a modern solution to the issues of farmers and herders clashes.”

To reposition Nigeria’s economy and tackle insecurity at its roots, the National Economic Council (NEC) also approved the establishment of a Cotton, Textile and Garment Development Board, alongside new strategies for agribusiness expansion and livestock transformation projected to generate up to $90 billion in economic value by 2035.

Other initiatives approved by council included the establishment of the Green Imperative Project (GIP) national office in Abuja and regional offices across the six geopolitical zones, as well as addressing the crises fuelled by the current system of animal husbandry in the country.