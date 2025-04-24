Influx of Opposition Members Into APC Excites Women Leader

The National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Mary Alile, has congratulated the leadership, members, and supporters of the party across the nation on the unprecedented influx of new members from various political backgrounds.

According to a statement she signed on Thursday in Abuja, Alile stated that the monumental shift underscores the growing trust and confidence in the APC’s vision for a progressive Nigeria.

She commended the recent defections in Delta State, where key political figures, including Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the entire State Executive Council, and other major stakeholders, joined the APC.

She noted that the realignment marks a new chapter in Delta State’s political landscape, reflecting a collective commitment to the ideals and developmental agenda of the party. She added that beyond Delta State, several other states had witnessed substantial defections to the APC. She said these include Abia State where over 500 individuals from the Labour Party, Peoples Democratic Party, Young People’s Party (YPP), and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have joined the APC in Bende Federal Constituency.

Referencing Edo State, she noted that four members of the Edo State House of Assembly, previously affiliated with the PDP and LP, had defected to the APC, bolstering the party’s presence in the state legislature.

Others, according to her statement, are “Kogi State: Former PDP governorship aspirant Joseph Ameh Erico, along with numerous supporters, joined the APC in Olamaboro Local Government Area, signifying a strengthening of the party’s grassroots support.

“In Niger State, approximately 200 PDP members, including notable figures such as former House of Representatives member Hon. Abdullahi Mohammed Ricco, have defected to the APC in Munya Local Government Area.

In Sokoto and Zamfara States, prominent PDP chieftains, including Alhaji Sahabi Bojo-Bodinga in Sokoto and Hajiya Madina Shehu in Zamfara, have led significant numbers of supporters to the APC, enhancing the party’s strength in these regions.

“And in Ondo State, in anticipation of the upcoming election, hundreds of PDP and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) members have defected to the APC, indicating a shift in political allegiance ahead of the polls.

The women leader extended her profound appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to national development, which have been instrumental in attracting new members to the party.

“We also commend the APC National Chairman and the entire National Working Committee for their strategic efforts in fostering unity and inclusivity within the party.

“As the National Woman Leader, I recognize and celebrate the pivotal role women have played in this transformative period. Their dedication to grassroots mobilization and advocacy has been a cornerstone of the APC’s expanding influence. We must continue to empower and support women to ensure sustained growth and success for our party.”