  • Thursday, 24th April, 2025

Former WAFU Boss, Ogufere,  Extols Christian Chukwu 

Featured | 60 minutes ago

Foremost football administrator, Chief Jonathan Boytie Ogufere, has  expressed  his heartfelt  condolences  over the  recent death of former national team Captain and Coach, Christian ‘Chairman’  Chukwu, adding  that the  erstwhile  Enugu Rangers’ defence stalwart  will ‘be dearly missed’.

In a personally signed  letter of  condolence, the former President of West African Football Union (WAFU), described Chukwu who  died  on Saturday, April 12, in Enugu  after  a brief illness at 74, as   a ‘hero of our time  and a friend’.  

 The nonagenarian recalled with nostalgia  how he nearly  recruited the young  Chukwu for his P & T Vasco da Gama Football Club of Enugu, adding  he was  impressed with  how the ‘Field Marshal Christian Chukwuemeka ‘Chairman ‘ Chukwu (MFR), conducted himself  throughout  his career as he led both  the national team, the then Green Eagles  and his beloved Enugu Rangers to many conquests.

“I join numerous others to mourn the transition of the legendary Christian Chukwu, a hero of our time and friend,” the Ugbugba of Okpe Kingdom wrote. 

  “As one of the young academicals discovered after the end of the Civil War in 1970, I tried to enlist him into my club, the P & T Vasco da Gama Football Club of Enugu but he  was fair and frank in informing me that he had already joined Enugu Rangers Football Club, and I respected that attitude. From the rivalries between the two clubs, his exploits as a central defender were very visible.”

He continued:  “Christian Chukwu emerged at the national level as a trust worthy and formidable captain of the national team who led by example. 

“He was one of the heroes during the Golden Age of Nigerian football when I was one of the Board Members of the then Nigeria Football Association under the chairmanship of Chief Sunny  Dankaro as Nigeria won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1980 for the first time where Christian Chukwu as captain of the Green Eagles was declared the best player of the tournament. 

“He led the national team in several battles which endeared him to millions of football lovers,” concludes Ogufere.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.