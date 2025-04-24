Fighting Back Against Type 2 Diabetes

Sylvester Ojenagbon

Type 2 diabetes is a global health concern, especially in low- and middle-income countries, where its prevalence is rapidly increasing. In Nigeria, its pooled prevalence is estimated to be around 7.0%, nearly double the 2019 International Diabetes Federation estimate of 3.7%. This means that roughly 7 out of every 100 people in the country are living with type 2 diabetes.

Now, there is a hormone in our bodies called insulin, which is essential for regulating blood sugar levels. Insulin resistance occurs when cells in our muscles, fat, and liver do not respond well to insulin. Sometimes, this resistance is a short-term condition. However, if left untreated for a long time, it becomes diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes, then, is a chronic condition characterised by persistently high blood sugar levels, where the body either does not produce enough insulin or does not use insulin properly. This can lead to an accumulation of simple sugar (glucose), which is the primary source of energy for the body, in the bloodstream and compromise the body’s ability to use it for energy. Type 2 diabetes has been identified as the most common type of diabetes, and it often affects adults and sometimes children. Studies show it accounts for more than 90% of the total cases of diabetes in Nigeria.

There are many risk factors for type 2 diabetes. A family history of the condition increases the risk, as certain genes can affect how the body produces and uses insulin. In addition, obesity, particularly excess belly fat, is a strong risk factor, as it can exacerbate insulin resistance. Lack of regular physical activity can equally contribute to insulin resistance.

And the risk of type 2 diabetes increases with age, as the body’s ability to produce and use insulin may decline. Similarly, certain ethnicities, such as American Indian, Asian American, Hispanic, Pacific Islander, and African American, have been found to be at higher risk.

Diets high in sugar, unhealthy fats, and processed foods can also contribute to insulin resistance, while certain hormonal disorders, like acromegaly and Cushing syndrome, can equally contribute to insulin resistance.

Furthermore, children born to mothers with gestational diabetes during pregnancy are at higher risk of type 2 diabetes. Similarly, preterm birth or low birth weight has been associated with a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life.

Based on studies using the World Health Organisation (WHO) criteria, an estimated 12.5 million adult Nigerians are said to be living with prediabetes or borderline diabetes. This is when your blood sugar level is higher than normal but not high enough for your doctor to diagnose diabetes. Without lifestyle changes, adults and children with prediabetes are at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Now, type 2 diabetes comes with several dangers, primarily due to the long-term effects of consistently elevated blood sugar on various organs and systems. These include kidney disease, stroke, heart disease, nerve damage, foot problems (including amputation), and eye damage (including blindness). In addition, type 2 diabetes can increase the risk of mental health issues like anxiety and depression and impact hearing and sleep quality. It is therefore important to watch out for its early signs and manage the situation properly to avert the long-term effects.

Some of the early signs of type 2 diabetes can include frequent urination, increased thirst, unexplained weight loss, slow-healing sores, fatigue, and blurry vision. Other potential signs are frequent infections, as well as numbness or tingling in the hands and feet. It is important to note that some individuals may not experience any symptoms, especially in the early stages.

Early detection and treatment of type 2 diabetes can, however, help prevent or delay the development of serious complications. So, if you experience any of these symptoms, it is important to consult a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and management.

The good thing is that it is possible to prevent type 2 diabetes. If you are overweight, losing even a small amount of weight can significantly reduce your risk. And you can aim to lose weight through a combination of healthy eating and regular physical activity.

Regular physical activity, such as swimming, brisk walking, or cycling, can help improve your body’s sensitivity to insulin and reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week.

Then, you need to be deliberate about eating a balanced diet rich in lean protein, vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, and limit your intake of sugary drinks, saturated and trans fats, and processed foods.

Smoking is a major risk factor for type 2 diabetes, so quitting smoking can significantly reduce your risk of developing the condition.

If you are prediabetic, work with your doctor to develop a plan to manage your blood sugar levels and reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Regularly monitor your blood sugar levels and take any prescribed medications as directed. If you have high cholesterol or high blood pressure, it is equally important to work with your doctor to manage these conditions, as they can lead to insulin resistance.

Lack of sleep can also impact insulin production and increase the risk of type 2 diabetes. So, getting enough sleep would positively impact your sugar levels. You can aim for the recommended 7-8 hours of quality sleep per night.

It is important to remember always that type 2 diabetes is a manageable condition and, for many, preventable altogether. More than ever, advances in knowledge and treatment of the condition offer more hope. By staying informed, partnering with your doctor, and committing to lifestyle adjustments, you can significantly lessen risks, control blood sugar levels, and lead a full, active life.

*Ojenagbon, a health communication expert, lives in Lagos.