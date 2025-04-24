Ebi Egbe Cautions against Wholesome Import of European Pitches to Nigeria

Duro Ikhazuagbe

In apparent response to the move by the National Sports Commission (NSC) to get some experts from abroad to come to the country to help fix some of the stadium pitches challenges, an expert in that sector, Ebi Egbe, has cautioned against wholesome import of European technology to solve the problem.

Early this week, Chairman of the NSC, Malam Shehu Dikko, confirmed on social media that he has started discussions with some European stadium facilities companies to help solve Nigeria’s pitch challenges.

He admitted that despite the many stadiums scattered across the country, only the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo has the only acceptable quality for CAF and FIFA matches.

But Egbe whose Monimichele Stadium Construction Facility Limited has its stamp on no less than 15 stadiums in the country, insisted that the NSC boss must watch his moves so that his good intentions do not turnout in the negative.

“This is a nice move by the NSC Chairman to help solve the stadium pitches problems in the country. However, a pitch that works in Europe most times struggle to be effective in Africa most especially West Africa and Nigeria in particular,” began the pitch expert.

“As a trained groundsman with specialty on Hybrid pitch technology, I will advise the National Sports Commission Chairman to thread carefully on this very sensitive pitch issue. This is because Nigeria does not have the culture to support those European pitches and more so, he is not a professional in the pitch construction industry,” stressed the Monimichele CEO.

Egbe further stressed that what Nigeria needs today are “sustainable pitches that can outlive major tournaments by 10 years.”

He insisted further that “Monimichelle Sports’s primary business is sports facilities construction with special focus on hydroponic hybrid pitch technology.

This is our turf. If the sports commission needs an advice on suitable pitches for Nigeria, we are ready to offer our services pro bono. We don’t have to be their contractor,” Egbe offered.

“We are all pained that the Nigerian national team the (Super Eagles) does not have an elite pitch to support their elite style of play thereby giving smaller countries advantage when playing against the star-studded Nigerian side,”concludes Egbe.