Craneburg Relishes  N32.5bn Infrastructure Bond to Transform Ekiti’s Roads

In a landmark moment for infrastructure financing in Nigeria, Craneburg EKSG Motorway Company Plc, in collaboration with InfraCredit, yesterday officially signed the final documents for its N32.5 billion 20-Year 22 per cent Fixed Rate Senior Guaranteed Infrastructure Bond issuance.

The signing ceremony, which took place in Lagos, had representatives from guarantor, the issuing houses, legal advisers, and capital market operators in attendance.

.The proceeds from this successful issuance will be used to finance the Phase 1 construction of a 17.84km dual carriageway toll road in Ekiti State.

This project forms part of a broader 68km road network designed to unlock intra-state mobility, enhance logistics, and attract private capital into sub-national infrastructure delivery.

Commenting on the development, Chairman of Chairman of Craneburg Construction Company, Mr.Femi Edun, said: “We are honoured by the trust placed in us by the Ekiti State Government to deliver this transformative project under the innovative Annuity PPP Product. The product framework has been instrumental in mobilising long-term domestic capital that enables us to sustainably

finance and execute this much-needed infrastructure project. As a company recognised for quality and timely delivery, we are committed to ensuring that this project sets a new benchmark for infrastructure development at the sub-national level.”

Also commenting, Managing Director of the lead issuing house, Anchoria Advisory Services Limited, Bishop Sam Chidoka, said: “This transaction is a testament to what’s possible when innovation, strong governance, and private sector capital come together in service of national development. We are proud to have led the structuring and execution of this landmark bond issuance, the first of its kind in Nigeria’s debt capital market and proud of what it represents, a scalable blueprint for funding an infrastructure project through the capital markets.”

Anchoria Advisory Services Limited served as lead issuing house and bookrunner, supported by Coronation Merchant Bank, Greenwich Merchant Bank, and Iron Global Markets Limited as joint issuing houses.

This landmark transaction sets a replicable precedent for infrastructure financing across Nigeria, paving the way for future PPP-backed issuances where the private sector leads execution, risk sharing is institutionalized, and development is market-driven.