Tinubu Rejoices with Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari at 85

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with the Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on his 85th birthday on April 22.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari is a former justice of the Court of Appeal and pioneer Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice in old Gongola State.

After his call to the Bar in 1968, he became a judge of the High Court of Borno State in 1977, from where he moved to the Court of Appeal in 1983.

The President, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended His Royal Highness, the Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Traditional Rulers, for his unwavering commitment to nation-building, demonstrated by his consistent advocacy for unity, peace and progress.

He thanked the Emir for his services to Nigeria as the Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, at different times.

President Tinubu joined the Emir’s family, the Ilorin Emirate, and the people of Kwara State to celebrate the royal father on this milestone.

He prayed that God Almighty will grant the Emir renewed strength and good health to enjoy many more peaceful and impactful years on the throne.

Also on Tuesday, President Tinubu congratulated Barrister Adeniji Kazeem, on his unanimous selection as the President of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Worldwide at the society’s triennial delegates conference in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Kazeem, a senior advocate of Nigeria, was a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State between 2015 and 2019.

The President described Kazeem’s emergence as the leader of the Ansar-ud-Deen Muslim group as a testament to his unwavering commitment to the Islamic faith and values.

It also indicated the readiness of the over 100-year-old Islamic group to hand the baton to its younger elite, who are prepared to advance its mission to greater heights.

“Your well-deserved emergence at the helm of this esteemed Islamic organisation is a testament to the leadership qualities exhibited in your life and career.

“I do not doubt that you will use your experience to advance the spiritual and educational development of Muslims worldwide, particularly in Nigeria,” President Tinubu stated.

The president wished Barrister Kazeem and other executives selected at the conference a successful tenure.