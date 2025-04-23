  • Wednesday, 23rd April, 2025

Six Killed, Five Injured in Multiple Auto Crashes in Kogi

Nigeria | 44 minutes ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

At least six persons have been confirmed killed while five others received degree of  injuries in a multiple auto crashes in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) official has confirmed.

The accident, which occurred at Okengwe community at about 8.30 pm on Monday evening left  sympathisers to rush to the scene to rescue the victims .

The Kogi State acting Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Samuel Ogundayo,  disclosed this while speaking in a chat with the journalists in Lokoja  yesterday.

The acting sector commander, who described the accident as “tragic and very unfortunate,” said that the accident involved seven vehicles.

Ogundayo explained the incident occurred following the I nobility of the articulated truck to climb the Okengwe hill, stressing that the truck lost control as result of brake failure  and rolled backward crushing two Tricycles, three cars and ramped into another truck.

“The tragic and unfortunate incident left six persons dead and five others injured.

“The FRSC rescue operatives who arrived the accident scene in good time rushed the injured to the Referral Hospital, Okene for treatment, while the corpses of the dead were deposited at Mortuary of the Okene General hospital,” he stated.

According to him, it took the efforts of the operatives of the State Command of FRSC  and other security agencies to clear the gridlock on the highway for free flow of traffic.

The commander advised motorists to always take precautions by giving good distance to trucks on highways especially at hilly areas so as to avoid any eventuality at break loss.

He tasked motorists to endeavour to keep to the traffic rules and regulations to help in reduction of traffic road crashes and carnage on our roads.

