Ribadu: We’ll Defeat Nigeria’s Security Menace

•Governors’ forum meets today amid killings

•Niger governor leads assault against area boys

•Okpebholo, Yahaya summon security parley

Chuks Okocha, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Gombe, Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City, George Okoh in Makurdi, Laleye Dipo in Minna and Ayodeji Ake in Lagos





National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has assured Nigerians that the country would defeat evil forces killing citizens and sacking communities all over the country.

Ribadu made the comments yesterday in Makurdi, where he conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s sympathy to Benue people over the series of killings in the state by suspected herdsmen.

The NSA’s remarks came was as the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) scheduled a meeting today over the killings and clashes between herdsmen and farmers in Plateau and Benue states.

But in a move that had generated criticisms, Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, opted to lead operations against the activities of miscreants, commonly called “Area Boys”, with a view to dislodging them from their hideouts in the state.

The decision followed an escalation in the activities of miscreants in Minna, the state capital, which often resulted in death and maiming of innocent people.

In a bid to address security challenges in Edo State, Governor Monday Okpebholo, on Monday, summoned a security meeting in Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area, of the state.

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya, aso yesterday, convened an emergency security council meeting over an incident that occurred during an Easter procession in Billiri, resulting in loss of lives and injuries to many.

Still on security, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, advised the federal government on the need to recalibrate Nigeria’s security architecture and infrastructure in a bid to stop the mindless killings, kidnappings, and other vices across the country.

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) equally cautioned the federal government against a continuous cycle of insecurity and bloodshed across the federation.

Ribadu said whenever evil struck, the people should come together to defeat it. He declared his resolve to bring an end to insecurity in the country, saying, “The president has directed me to reaffirm his determination to eliminate insecurity.”

Ribadu, who acknowledged efforts of the Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia, in addressing insecurity, warned against individuals exploiting the situation for personal gain.

The NSA stated, “We are fully committed to supporting the governor in tackling insecurity and will continue to stand with him to defeat this menace.”

He sought cooperation from all stakeholders to ensure lasting stability.

He stated, “We acknowledge the governor’s efforts to combat insecurity. However, those exploiting this situation for personal gain should cease their actions.

“The president has instructed me to convey his determination to bring an end to insecurity.”

Alia, in his remarks, said the situation in Benue State was pathetic, adding that the killers have a pattern of attack and retrieve.

He appreciated the president for taking interest in protecting the people.

The traditional ruler of Gwer Local Government Area, Chief Danial Abomste, and that of Agatu, Chef Onah, lamented the killings in the state.

They disclosed that over 2,576 people had so far been killed due to the attacks, adding that farms and houses have been destroyed, while the people now lived in displaced camps.

A few days after the killing of over 72 persons in Ukum and Logo local government areas of Benue State, suspected armed herders, in the early hours of yesterday, attacked Afia community in Ukum, killing 11 residents.

The Ter Ukum, His Royal Highness, Iyorkyaa Kaave, condemned the unprovoked attacks, and alleged that the attackers’ plan was to displace the farmers to subsequently return afterwards to occupy their land.

He stated, “As I speak with you, these attacks started on Thursday in Logo and spread to communities in Ukum on Good Friday. We are still counting losses and more corpses are being recovered and some people are still missing.

“Today, which is Tuesday, 22nd day of April, the herders invaded Afia in the early hours of today, shooting sporadically at anyone in sight, killing 11 people on the spot, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries, with scores still missing.

“We want the president to know that these Fulani people are different from the ones we settled with in the 70s and 80s. Those ones do come in the dry season with their wives children, and cattle to stay with us.

“But in recent times, these Fulanis are coming with cattle and AK-47 only to attack our people in their sleep and flee, after a while come back and occupy their homes.

“The president should get this clear. We don’t want to settle with murderers. These people are coming with a hidden agenda to kill and occupy, which they are no longer hiding.”

Governors Meet Today Amidst Killings

Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) is scheduled to meet today over the killings, particularly, in Plateau and Benue states.

A notice posted by NGF stated that the meeting was scheduled to hold at 8pm today, Wednesday, at the forum’s secretariat in Maitama, Abuja.

THISDAY gathered that part of agenda of the meeting would be the incessant murderous attacks by armed Fulani herders in Plateau and Benue states.

The governors urged stakeholders in Plateau to resolve their differences through dialogue rather than hostility.

They made the call on Thursday during a condolence visit to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, and the people of Plateau State, following the recent killing of over 100 persons in Bokkos and Bassa local government areas.

The governors’ delegation, led by their chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, met with the host governor at Government House, Jos.

AbdulRazaq expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and commended security agencies for preventing escalation.

He said, “On behalf of the NGF and the people of our states, we express deep condolences over the tragic events that claimed the lives of many of our compatriots.

“We urge leaders and influencers across all communities and sectors in Plateau to rally behind Governor Mutfwang in uniting the people and fostering lasting peace.

“Youth leaders and other stakeholders must denounce violence in all its forms. Differences should be resolved through dialogue, fair negotiations, mutual respect, and empathy.

“Sustainable development cannot thrive in a climate of unrest. Plateau State holds immense potential in agriculture and tourism, but this can only be realised in a peaceful environment.

“We commend Governor Mutfwang for his leadership during this difficult time. Our visit demonstrates our solidarity with him, the government, and the good people of Plateau. May God grant peace to the souls of the departed and restore harmony to our communities.”

Mutfwang, in his response, appreciated NGF’s solidarity, saying the visit would uplift the spirits of Plateau residents and reassure them they are not alone.

He said his administration had focused on building bridges of unity across religious and ethnic lines, and described the recent violence as a major setback.

The governor reiterated his openness to constructive suggestions on addressing insecurity, and stated that the violence witnessed in just one week was entirely avoidable. He also lamented the growing occupation of forests by criminal elements.

Accompanying AbdulRazaq were Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum; Benue State governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia; Bauchi State governor and PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman, Senator Bala Mohammed; Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde; and Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, who represented Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Christian faithful, under the banner of the Church Denominational Leaders Forum in Plateau, staged a protest in Jos on Monday to condemn the persistent and deadly attacks across the state.

Marching through the streets with placards bearing messages, such as, “The Ground Cries Blood,” “Every Human Life Matters,” “We Deserve to Live,” and “No More Silence, Peace Now,” the demonstrators voiced their outrage and sorrow at recent violence that had claimed more than 100 lives in Bokkos and Bassa local government areas.

Bago to Lead Assault against ‘Area Boys’

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, said he would lead operations against the activities of miscreants in the state to dislodging them from their sanctuaries. This followed the escalation in the activities of “Area Boys” in Minna.

“I will lead the operation. I will follow each street of Minna. I will make sure we flush them out. We will defeat them,” Bago declared at a stakeholders’ meeting in Minna yesterday.

Bago stated that he would not stay back and watch criminals continue to perpetrate evil in his state, adding, “It is the responsibility of every government to ensure the security of lives and property of its citizenry are protected.”

The governor placed a ban on the operations of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in the state capital from 6pm to 6am. But he exempted those on essential duties or conveying patients to the hospitals.

Bago warned district, village and ward heads to ensure proper documentation of people they harboured in their domains, explaining that any house found to be harbouring criminals would be demolished, and buildings where hard drugs are sold would also be destroyed.

He charged security operatives in the state to clamp down on criminals, their hideouts and their cartels before.

The governor also warned parents to take care of their children, as anyone caught in any violence-related activity would be arrested and prosecuted.

“The state government will continue to have zero tolerance to thuggery and rascality,” he added.

Okpebholo, Yahaya Hold Security Meeting

In a bid to address security challenges in their states, Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, and his Gombe State counterpart, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya, summoned security meetings in their respective states.

In Edo State, the meeting, which held in Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area, involved heads of security agencies in the state, prominent political, religious, and traditional rulers, as well as other key stakeholders.

They converged to brainstorm on how to address the peculiar security challenges in North senatorial district.

Okpebholo, after the meeting held behind closed-doors, said under his watch, criminal elements will not succeed in destabilising Edo State. He vowed to deal with them decisively and make the state uninhabitable for their activities.

Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), Hon. Blessing Agbebaku; former governor of the state and senator for Edo North Senatorial District, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh; former deputy governors of Edo State, Peter Obadan and Philip Shaibu, were at the meeting.

Others were former Chief of Staff to the President, Chief Mike Ogiadomeh, and former Minister of State for Budget, Clem Agba.

Okepbholo said the security stakeholders’ meeting had become necessary to ensure that peace and security across the state, particularly in Edo North.

He stated that political, religious, and traditional leaders attended the meeting, where they all discussed the security challenges facing the people and came up with possible solutions.

Okpebholo said Edo people should expect a better security situation in the state, as all the deliberations would be properly utilised.

He stated, “We came here for a peaceful discussion regarding security, and all our leaders are here, both traditional and religious leaders.

“The closed-door meeting was successful, as we had a good deliberation, and discussions were fruitful. We had a perfect discussion. Let us watch it from here. Things will be perfect in our land.”

Oshiomhole commended Okpebholo for his approach to the security issues and assured Edo people that the Okpebholo administration would make the state safer for all to live and do business.

He said, “Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has come to Edo North to discuss with the people what he has been doing and what he will do in terms of security of lives and property in Edo State.

“The meeting lasted for three hours, and it enabled the governor to listen to comments from stakeholders and all those present. The governor gave us the assurance that he will continue to ensure Edo is safe for us all.”

Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Bishop Gabriel Dunia, appreciated all who came for the stakeholders’ meeting and urged them to collaborate to ensure peace in Edo State.

He stated, “We are very much appreciative of our governor and all the traditional rulers who have come for us all to deliberate on the security of our people and our land. People have spoken their minds on the way forward, and we will work with it to ensure our land knows peace.”

A traditional ruler from Edo North, His Royal Highness (HRH), Mallam Ali Suleiman, said the security meeting had given stakeholders confidence, and traditional rulers had resolved to collaborate with security agencies and stakeholders to ensure peace in Edo State.

Yahaya Holds Emergency Security Meeting

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya, yesterday, convened an emergency security meeting over a recent tragic incident during an Easter procession in Billiri, Gombe State, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries to many.

The state government promised to support the deceased’s families as well as cover medical bills of injured persons.

Addressing pressmen shortly after the meeting, the Gombe State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Zubair Umar, disclosed that the meeting was necessary for the government to take decisive action on the incidents and implement measures to prevent future occurrences.

He stated that the council noted with deep concern the unfortunate incident, and extended its sympathies to the affected families.

Umar said he had resolved to support the families of the deceased and cover the medical bills of those currently receiving treatment in hospital.

He added that the governor had directed a thorough investigation and the immediate arraignment of the suspects, so that the court could pronounce a punishment befitting of the offence committed.

To prevent similar incidents in the future, the council directed that all organisations in the state, including religious bodies, planning to hold any form of procession, should give prior notice to security agencies in their respective areas, to enable authorities to ensure adequate protection.

The commissioner further announced that the council resolved to convene meetings ahead of every festivity in the state, with the aim of strategising on measures to protect citizens, ensure effective crowd management, and traffic control.

Adams Harps on Fixing Current Security Architecture

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, called on the federal government to recalibrate Nigeria’s security architecture and infrastructure in a bid to stop the mindless killings, kidnappings and other vices in the country.

Adams made the call yesterday while delivering a keynote address at the grand finale of the 2025 Eledumare Festival in Lagos.

Speaking with specific reference to insecurity and humanitarian crises confronting the country, particularly Ondo, Plateau and Benue states, Adams said the barbaric killings negated outright the virtues of peace and love, which ought to hold the Nigerian society together.

He stated that no nation developed as a result of one section rising up against another in mindless attacks.

Adams condemned the unending activities of armed herders suspected to be behind the killings and kidnappings in the three states referenced, the North Central region, and other parts of the country.

He stressed that the resurgence of the violent killings also brought to the front burner the pressing issue of restructuring of the Nigerian polity that would give birth to state and local government police.

Adams stated, “We cannot because of the political benefits of the federal government, continue to ignore what would be of immense benefit to the rest of the country.

“These insecurity issues go a long way in affecting food security, given the important role Benue, Plateau and Ondo states play in the food production cycle of the nation. The crisis also gives a sense of instability and discourages foreign investors.

“The government at the centre cannot continue to turn a blind eye to these necessary demands. The time to act is now. We must act decisively in the interest of our people.”

CISLAC Warns against Endless Bloodshed

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) cautioned the federal government against a continuous cycle of insecurity and bloodshed across the federation.

The association also stressed that recent attacks on Logo and Gbagir communities in Benue State and the massacres in Plateau State were just the latest reminders of a country steadily descending into chaos.

Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Rafsanjani, lamented the absence of empathy and decisive leadership from the Tinubu administration, noting that the president’s silence and physical absence were both unacceptable and morally troubling.

He said the statistics were stark, and the stories heart-breaking.

Rafsanjani stated, “Innocent Nigerians are being killed, families are being shattered, and communities are being destroyed. The government’s response has been woefully inadequate, with a lack of prioritisation in defeating violent criminals, despite considerable resources allocated to security.

“The more financial resources are pumped into the system, the more insecurity seems to escalate, raising serious concerns about the strategic will to confront and end these atrocities.

“As the nation marks Easter, a season of sacrifice, hope, and renewal, CISLAC demands an end to the nation’s growing trauma and calls for collective action against the killings of innocent Nigerians.

“CISLAC urges all arms and levels of government, political leaders, and stakeholders to step back from the politics of ambition and return to the pressing business of rebuilding the nation.”

The executive director said Nigerians were not statistics or stepping stones to power, but citizens with dignity, rights, and lives that matter.