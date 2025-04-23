Otu Supports Faith-based Initiatives, Lays Foundation for Duke Town Cathedral Annex

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, has commenced the construction of a new annex for the Duke Town Cathedral in Calabar, a move seen as part of his support for faith-based and community development projects.

The governor was represented at the foundation-laying ceremony by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Emmanuel Ironbar, who attended the event with his wife, Elder (Dr) Mrs. Virginia Ironbar, along with government officials, state lawmakers, and other dignitaries.

Hon. Ironbar said the new annex shows the governor’s dedication to both spiritual and community development in the state. “His Excellency Apostle Sen. Prince Otu is a man of deep faith, a lover of God, and a dedicated supporter of the gospel mission in Cross River State and beyond,” he said.

He thanked the church and the congregation for their continuous support and prayers, assuring them that the government would continue to back initiatives that promote peace and unity.

Ironbar also spoke about the historical importance of Duke Town Cathedral, describing the new annex as a way to expand its role in the community.

“This project will create more room for worship, outreach, and spiritual growth,” he said.

The Prelate of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria also thanked Governor Otu for the initiative. He praised the governor’s focus on spiritual development, calling it a foundation for peace and progress in the state.

With this new project underway, many see it as a symbol of the governor’s belief that faith and service can work together to improve lives and strengthen society.