Olufemi Soneye: Powering NNPCL’s Transparent, Proactive Engagement

When Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), was named the 2025 Spokesperson of the Year by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), discerning observers knew it wasn’t a fluke. It was a hotly contested award, one that saw Soneye rise above a formidable league of communications heavyweights.

He emerged winner from a highly competitive shortlist that included Igo Weli of Shell Petroleum, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Akande of Sifax Group, and Osagie Edward of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

If this had been a football tournament, the list of nominees would easily qualify as the proverbial “Group of Death” — a pool brimming with elite professionals whose educational backgrounds, intellectual depth, and practical experience are second to none. For making it into such an elite group, every finalist deserves their flowers.

Soneye’s journey to the top honour began with a win in the “Distinguished Spokesperson – Oil and Gas” category, where he edged out veterans like Chief Chinedu Ukadike of IPMAN and Igo Weli of Shell. It marked his second consecutive win in that category, having clinched the 2024 edition against Michael Adande (Shell) and Dr. Johnson Nkwocha of Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals.

A seasoned communicator with a global career footprint, Soneye has held influential editorial positions across Nigeria, Australia, and the United States—including a notable role as Editor of the US Air Force One Magazine at Joint Base Andrews in Washington, D.C. He also spent time in Washington’s lobbying and public relations circuit, experiences that prepared him well for his current role at NNPC Ltd.

Since assuming office in October 2023, Soneye has redefined the company’s approach to public communication. In stark contrast to the past—when NNPC’s messaging was often seen as opaque and disconnected—his tenure ushered in an era of transparency, speed, and strategic storytelling.

Under his leadership, NNPC’s communications have become more accessible, proactive, and aligned with public concerns. By humanising the brand and fostering trust, Soneye has turned the communications division into a strategic powerhouse that drives stakeholder engagement and strengthens public confidence—at a time when trust in government institutions is particularly fragile.

The NIPR noted that under Soneye, NNPC’s communications arm had “evolved into a key business enabler, driving brand transformation, enhancing stakeholder engagement, and championing proactive crisis management.”

“With a 360-degree branding strategy, Soneye has repositioned NNPC as a transparent, forward-thinking, and proudly Nigerian energy brand,” NIPR added.

“His innovative approach to digital communication has significantly expanded the company’s reach, making it more interactive and accessible to the public.”

Indeed, Soneye has also institutionalised robust crisis response frameworks to protect the company’s reputation in volatile times—an invaluable asset during a turbulent 2024 for the global oil and gas sector.

During this period, NNPC Ltd. achieved major milestones: Revitalising the Port Harcourt Refinery (60,000 barrels/day) after over 30 years of inactivity; posting a record-breaking N3.297 trillion profit for the 2023 financial year—the highest in its 46-year history; and revamping the Warri Refinery, among other landmark projects, under the leadership of then-Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari.

These achievements, however, were not without backlash. The company came under orchestrated media attacks and de-marketing campaigns, especially amid a price war with a major refinery. Yet, Soneye and his team managed to navigate the pressure and keep the company’s image intact—a testament to the strength of their strategy.

It’s no surprise, then, that Soneye dedicated his award to his team: “I am deeply honoured to be named Spokesperson of the Year by the NIPR. This recognition is not mine alone—it belongs to the exceptional team I work with every day. From the very beginning, I vowed to serve with transparency, professionalism, and a commitment to impactful communication.”

The award stands as both recognition of Soneye’s leadership and a tribute to his trailblazing role in transforming NNPC’s public relations architecture. Beyond his mastery of messaging, he has demonstrated a rare ability to build meaningful, respectful relationships with journalists, editors, and the public.

According to Dr. Shaibu Hussein, Chair of the NIPR Adjudication Committee (represented by Lami Tuiaka), Soneye distinguished himself through “diligence, strategic insight, and unmatched ability to shape public narratives.”

Presenting the award, Hon. Joshua Audu Ghana, Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Power, added, “Mr. Soneye has raised the bar for public communicators in Nigeria. His work at NNPC Ltd. is exemplary.”

These sentiments are widely shared—and rightly so. But for Soneye, this isn’t just a moment to pop champagne. It’s a moment to reflect, recalibrate, and recommit to the values that brought him this far.

In the words of the late Park Won-soon, former Mayor of Seoul and a respected human rights advocate: “Transparency increases credibility and accountability.”

That is precisely the legacy Soneye is building—and must continue to champion—at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Congratulations, Soneye, for a job well done.

*Emmanuel Akanni, is a Lagos-based media consultant.